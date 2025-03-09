  • home icon
  • Texas vs. South Carolina: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 09, 2025 20:05 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Kentucky at South Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Kentucky at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

The automatic bid from the SEC Tournament is up for grabs in the finals of the tournament and the first half has been completely one-sided as the top two seeds go at it. The defending national champions and top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks enter the halftime break with a 33-16 lead over the second-seeded Texas Longhorns.

The Gamecocks opened the second quarter on a 17-0 run to extend this lead and are looking to keep adding to it and make this game a laugher. Sania Feagin is filling the box score with four points, six rebounds and three assists. Let's take a closer look at this game to see how the first half played out.

Texas vs. South Carolina box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Texas106 16
South Carolina 122133
Texas Longhorns box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Madison BookerF1-60-00-007010212
Taylor JonesF2-50-00-013000114
Ndjakalenga MwenentandaG1-30-00-001000202
Rori HarmonG3-70-10-000200106
Shay HolleG0-30-20-013110000
Justice CarlotnF0-00-00-000000200
Kyla OldacreF 1-20-00-000000012
Jordan LeeG 0-00-00-000000120
Bryanna PrestonG 0-10-00-000000010
South Carolina Gamecocks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Chloe KittsF4-50-01-123111009
Sania FeaginF2-40-00-036300104
Bree HallG0-10-10-001000110
Raven JohnsonG1-20-00-002101002
Te-Hina PaopaoG1-40-30-001010102
Joyce EdwardsF 1-40-02-202011114
MiLaysia FulwileyG 2-80-11-103120105
Tessa JohnsonG 2-31-12-200100107

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
