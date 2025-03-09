Texas vs. South Carolina: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season
The automatic bid from the SEC Tournament is up for grabs in the finals of the tournament and the first half has been completely one-sided as the top two seeds go at it. The defending national champions and top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks enter the halftime break with a 33-16 lead over the second-seeded Texas Longhorns.
The Gamecocks opened the second quarter on a 17-0 run to extend this lead and are looking to keep adding to it and make this game a laugher. Sania Feagin is filling the box score with four points, six rebounds and three assists. Let's take a closer look at this game to see how the first half played out.
Texas vs. South Carolina box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Texas
10
6
16
South Carolina
12
21
33
Texas Longhorns box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Madison Booker
F
1-6
0-0
0-0
0
7
0
1
0
2
1
2
Taylor Jones
F
2-5
0-0
0-0
1
3
0
0
0
1
1
4
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda
G
1-3
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
2
Rori Harmon
G
3-7
0-1
0-0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
6
Shay Holle
G
0-3
0-2
0-0
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
Justice Carlotn
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
Kyla Oldacre
F
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
Jordan Lee
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
Bryanna Preston
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
South Carolina Gamecocks box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Chloe Kitts
F
4-5
0-0
1-1
2
3
1
1
1
0
0
9
Sania Feagin
F
2-4
0-0
0-0
3
6
3
0
0
1
0
4
Bree Hall
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
Raven Johnson
G
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
2
1
0
1
0
0
2
Te-Hina Paopao
G
1-4
0-3
0-0
0
1
0
1
0
1
0
2
Joyce Edwards
F
1-4
0-0
2-2
0
2
0
1
1
1
1
4
MiLaysia Fulwiley
G
2-8
0-1
1-1
0
3
1
2
0
1
0
5
Tessa Johnson
G
2-3
1-1
2-2
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
7
