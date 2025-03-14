Texas vs. Tennessee: Player stats and box scores for March 14 | 2024-25 college basketball season

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers were able to take care of business in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as they took down the No. 13 Texas Longhorns 83-72 on Friday. The Vols were led by Chaz Lanier, who scored 23 points in the victory. They will face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Longhorns (19-14, 6-12 SEC) kept the game close in the first half, but ultimately, the game began to get further away as the game continued. The Volunteers (25-6, 12-6) shot the ball at a great clip, drove to the basket and got to the free-throw line to be successful.

Let's take a closer look at the Longhorns vs. Volunteers box score and discuss how the game played out.

Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Texas 38 34 72 Tennessee 41 42 83

Texas Longhorns box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Arthur Kaluma F 3-9 1-3 0-1 0 2 1 2 1 1 3 7 Kadin Shedrick F 5-5 0-0 4-5 3 6 0 0 0 0 1 14 Tre Johnson G 3-8 1-3 4-4 0 1 2 0 1 3 4 11 Jordan Pope G 4-9 1-4 5-5 0 3 1 0 0 1 4 14 Tramon Mark G 4-12 0-4 0-0 0 3 3 1 0 2 5 8 Devon Pryor F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jayson Kent F 3-6 0-1 2-2 1 1 1 0 1 1 4 8 Ze'Rik Onyema F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 Chendall Weaver G 3-5 1-1 2-2 4 4 0 1 0 1 2 9 Julian Larry G 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1

Tennessee Volunteers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Felix Okpara F 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 3 0 0 1 0 4 4 Igor Milicic Jr. F 4-10 1-5 3-4 2 7 0 2 3 0 3 12 Zakai Zeigler G 6-8 1-3 6-11 0 2 6 2 0 4 3 19 Chaz Lanier G 9-15 2-5 3-6 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 23 Jahmai Mashack G 3-7 0-1 7-8 4 7 4 1 0 1 1 13 Cade Phillips F 1-3 0-0 1-2 5 6 0 0 1 0 4 3 Jordan Gainey G 2-7 1-5 4-4 1 2 1 2 0 1 2 9 Darlinstone Dubar G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0

Texas vs. Tennessee game summary

The Texas Longhorns shot 25-of-54 (46.3%) from the floor, 4-of-16 (25.0%) from the 3-point line and 18-of-21 (85.7%) from the free-throw line. The team had 27 total rebounds (12 offensive, 15 defensive) and had 10 assists to 11 turnovers.

The defense did okay, as they posted three blocks and four steals. The team was not able to push the pace, with just three fast break points and 18 points off the bench. Texas never had a lead at any point in this game.

The Tennessee Volunteers shot the ball a bit better than the Longhorns. They were able to shoot 27-of-54 (50.0%) overall, 5-of-20 (25.0%) from beyond the arc and 24-of-35 (68.6%) from the charity stripe. The team rebounded at a good level, with 32 total rebounds (15 offensive, 17 defensive). The team recorded 12 assists to eight turnovers throughout the game as well.

The defense dominated with eight steals and six blocks. The Vols were able to have six fast break points and 36 points in the paint as well. Tennessee was able to lead at one point by 15 points but finished with an 11-point victory.

