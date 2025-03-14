  • home icon
  Texas vs. Tennessee: Player stats and box scores for March 14 | 2024-25 college basketball season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 14, 2025 23:05 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers were able to take care of business in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as they took down the No. 13 Texas Longhorns 83-72 on Friday. The Vols were led by Chaz Lanier, who scored 23 points in the victory. They will face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Longhorns (19-14, 6-12 SEC) kept the game close in the first half, but ultimately, the game began to get further away as the game continued. The Volunteers (25-6, 12-6) shot the ball at a great clip, drove to the basket and got to the free-throw line to be successful.

Let's take a closer look at the Longhorns vs. Volunteers box score and discuss how the game played out.

Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Texas383472
Tennessee414283
Texas Longhorns box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Arthur KalumaF3-91-30-102121137
Kadin ShedrickF5-50-04-5360000114
Tre JohnsonG3-81-34-4012013411
Jordan PopeG4-91-45-5031001414
Tramon MarkG4-120-40-003310258
Devon PryorF0-00-00-000000000
Jayson KentF3-60-12-211101148
Ze'Rik OnyemaF 0-00-00-012100110
Chendall WeaverG 3-51-12-244010129
Julian LarryG 0-00-01-201100111
Tennessee Volunteers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Felix OkparaF2-30-00-013001044
Igor Milicic Jr.F4-101-53-4270230312
Zakai ZeiglerG6-81-36-11026204319
Chaz LanierG9-152-53-6011101123
Jahmai MashackG3-70-17-8474101113
Cade PhillipsF 1-30-01-256001043
Jordan GaineyG 2-71-54-412120129
Darlinstone DubarG 0-10-10-001001000
Texas vs. Tennessee game summary

The Texas Longhorns shot 25-of-54 (46.3%) from the floor, 4-of-16 (25.0%) from the 3-point line and 18-of-21 (85.7%) from the free-throw line. The team had 27 total rebounds (12 offensive, 15 defensive) and had 10 assists to 11 turnovers.

The defense did okay, as they posted three blocks and four steals. The team was not able to push the pace, with just three fast break points and 18 points off the bench. Texas never had a lead at any point in this game.

The Tennessee Volunteers shot the ball a bit better than the Longhorns. They were able to shoot 27-of-54 (50.0%) overall, 5-of-20 (25.0%) from beyond the arc and 24-of-35 (68.6%) from the charity stripe. The team rebounded at a good level, with 32 total rebounds (15 offensive, 17 defensive). The team recorded 12 assists to eight turnovers throughout the game as well.

The defense dominated with eight steals and six blocks. The Vols were able to have six fast break points and 36 points in the paint as well. Tennessee was able to lead at one point by 15 points but finished with an 11-point victory.

Edited by Ribin Peter
