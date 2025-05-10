“Thank you for all your hard work!”: UConn fans grateful as Geno Auriemma’s assistant coach makes big future decision

After two seasons as a UConn Huskies women's basketball assistant coach, Ben Kantor will be leaving Storrs to take up a similar position at Georgia Tech next season.

The team shared the news on Friday via Instagram, posting photos of Kantor with the players and coach Geno Auriemma during practice and at games.

"Congrats to assistant coach Ben Kantor as he moves on to Georgia Tech! Thank you and good luck 💙," the caption read.

Some UConn fans thanked the assistant coach in the comments for his work with the Huskies, which helped them reach the Final Four twice and win last season's national title.

"Thank you for all your hard work!" a fan said.

"Benny you will be missed in many ways! Especially because you get my humor. I’m very happy for you!! Best of luck. ❤️," another fan posted.

"Oh my god Ben," another fan wrote.

Other fans simply congratulated Ben Kantor and wished him luck at Atlanta. Kantor will now join head coach Karen Blair's staff at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 22-11 season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round against Richmond.

"Okay big time!!" a fan wrote.

"Congratulations @coachkantor20! So proud of you!!" another fan said.

"Big things ahead!!🤞🏻" a fan added.

Comments from UConn's farewell post to Ben Kantor. - Source: Instagram/@uconnwbb

While Ben Kantor was an assistant coach for only two seasons, he arrived at UConn in 2015 as a video coordinator, a post he held until being promoted before the 2023-24 season.

Over his 10 seasons at Storrs, the Huskies won a couple of national titles and played in eight Final Fours.

Georgia Tech welcomes former UConn coach Ben Kantor to the new coaching staff

New Georgia Tech head coach Karen Blair decided to bring in a familiar face to The Flats by hiring Ben Kantor as an assistant. Blair is building her staff after taking over for Nell Fortner, who left after six seasons in the program, and believes Kantor's experience will help.

“I have worked with Ben previously and know we share the same values, vision and passion for developing players," Blair said. "Adding a coach with Ben’s national championship and Final Four experience is a game-changer.

"He brings a wealth of basketball knowledge and knows what it takes to win at the highest level."

Kantor and Blair worked together at Colgate early in the last decade and now will look to bring the Yellow Jackets to compete at a higher level in the ACC. Georgia Tech has never made it past the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Before arriving at The Flats, Karen Blair spent seven years at Maryland, the last five of which she served as the associate head coach. This will be her first head coaching opportunity.

