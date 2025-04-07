"Thank you for letting us have joint custody": Fans get emotional as UConn star Kaitlyn Chenn celebrates NCAA title with Princeton ex-teammates

Kaitlyn Chen and the UConn Huskies were crowned champions of the NCAA Tournament following their dominant 82-59 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

It was the 12th national championship title for coach Geno Auriemma and UConn's first since 2016. This triumph meant a lot to the UConn players, as some of them are all set to call time on their college career.

A lot of emotions were on show, but one of the highlights from the post-game celebration was Kaitlyn Chen celebrating her win with her former Princeton teammates, who had turned up to the venue to support their old friend.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Front Office Sports shared a video of Chen running to hug her friends and fans were ecstatic in the comments.

"Thank you for letting us have joint custody, PrincetonWBB," a passionate fan reacted.

"This is actually so adorable," another user stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is so wholesome," a netizen highlighted.

"Perfect fit. Thank You Kaitlyn!!," another college hoops fan shared.

"That's great," a fan wrote.

Kaitlyn Chen has been a very vital cog in Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies this season. She brought in experience and kept the team together with her charismatic personality.

She finished the game with two points, four assists and one rebound. Chen helped UConn set the tone early on, with three of her assists coming in the first quarter.

Ad

Kaitlyn Chen experienced three successful years at Princeton before Geno Auriemma brought her to UConn

Kaitlyn Chen spent three successful years at Princeton Tigers while winning several accolades during her time with the Tigers. She was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2023 while winning the Ivy League MOP award in all of her three seasons.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

However, she was due a deep March Madness run, which she fulfilled after her move to UConn last year.

Ad

In 2022, Chen scored 18 points for Princeton against UConn, where Geno Auriemma spotted her. He later persuaded her to come to Connecticut and join the Huskies program for the final year of her eligibility.

Chen filled the void of graduating senior Nika Muhl at UConn in the starting five alongside first-year center Jana El Alfy, and the big three: Sarah Strong, Paige Bueckers, and Azzi Fudd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here