"Thank you for letting us have joint custody": Fans get emotional as UConn star Kaitlyn Chenn celebrates NCAA title with Princeton ex-teammates

Kaitlyn Chen and the UConn Huskies were crowned champions of the NCAA Tournament following their dominant 82-59 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.
It was the 12th national championship title for coach Geno Auriemma and UConn's first since 2016. This triumph meant a lot to the UConn players, as some of them are all set to call time on their college career.
A lot of emotions were on show, but one of the highlights from the post-game celebration was Kaitlyn Chen celebrating her win with her former Princeton teammates, who had turned up to the venue to support their old friend.
Front Office Sports shared a video of Chen running to hug her friends and fans were ecstatic in the comments.
"Thank you for letting us have joint custody, PrincetonWBB," a passionate fan reacted.
"This is actually so adorable," another user stated.
"This is so wholesome," a netizen highlighted.
"Perfect fit. Thank You Kaitlyn!!," another college hoops fan shared.
"That's great," a fan wrote.
Kaitlyn Chen has been a very vital cog in Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies this season. She brought in experience and kept the team together with her charismatic personality.
She finished the game with two points, four assists and one rebound. Chen helped UConn set the tone early on, with three of her assists coming in the first quarter.
Kaitlyn Chen experienced three successful years at Princeton before Geno Auriemma brought her to UConn
Kaitlyn Chen spent three successful years at Princeton Tigers while winning several accolades during her time with the Tigers. She was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2023 while winning the Ivy League MOP award in all of her three seasons.
However, she was due a deep March Madness run, which she fulfilled after her move to UConn last year.
In 2022, Chen scored 18 points for Princeton against UConn, where Geno Auriemma spotted her. He later persuaded her to come to Connecticut and join the Huskies program for the final year of her eligibility.
Chen filled the void of graduating senior Nika Muhl at UConn in the starting five alongside first-year center Jana El Alfy, and the big three: Sarah Strong, Paige Bueckers, and Azzi Fudd.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here