“Thanks for being a great teacher”: Son Andrew pens heartwarming message for “best friend” Dan Hurley on his special day

UConn graduate manager Andrew Hurley shared a heartfelt message for his father and “best friend,” Huskies coach Dan Hurley, in celebration of his 52nd birthday on Thursday. Sharing a picture of the two after winning the NCAA championship on his Instagram story, Andrew wrote:

"Happy bday pops! Thank you for being a great teacher and role model! My best friend, love you! @coachdanhurley."

Andrew Hurley's recent Instagram story on his father Dan Hurley's birthday (Credits: Instagram/@andrewhurley20)

The UConn Instagram account also honored Dan Hurley, celebrating his contributions to the program.

"Happy birthday, Coach!," the caption read.

Now in his seventh season leading the Huskies, Dan Hurley has achieved remarkable success, including guiding the team to its first back-to-back NCAA championships in UConn history and becoming one of the most respected figures in college basketball.

The Huskies entered the 2024-25 season ranked third nationally but experienced a setback with three consecutive losses to Memphis, Colorado and Dayton, dropping them to No. 14 in the Week 11 rankings. Following the end of their eight-game winning streak at the hands of Villanova, the Huskies bounced back with an eight-point triumph over Georgetown to return to the win column.

Looking ahead, UConn will face Creighton on Saturday, January 18 and Butler on Tuesday, January 21 as it continues its push to climb the rankings.

Andrew Hurley steps into a new role with Huskies

Andrew Hurley may not have had a standout playing career with UConn, but he is embracing a new chapter as the team’s graduate manager.

As a walk-on for four years, Hurley was part of the Huskies' historic back-to-back NCAA championship runs, closing out both seasons with the ball in his hands. Over 43 games with UConn, he averaged just 0.3 points per game, shooting 25% from the field in an average of 1.5 minutes per game.

Hurley made 4-of-16 field goals and hit 3-of-11 from beyond the arc. Despite his limited minutes, his impact came in a unique stat: UConn won all 43 games he appeared in. Before joining UConn, Hurley played at East Catholic High in Manchester, Connecticut.

In his senior season with the Huskies, he appeared in 18 games, including a memorable moment in the National Championship game against Purdue. Entering the game in its final 36.9 seconds alongside other reserve players, Hurley delivered a symbolic slam to cap UConn’s title win, echoing his role in the championship victory over San Diego State two years prior.

Now transitioning from player to staff, Hurley continues to contribute to the Huskies' storied program in his new capacity.

