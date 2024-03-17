"That was a b*tt whooping for a championship game" - NCAAB fans roast Houston after upset loss vs Iowa State in Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 Tournament saw a dramatic upset in the Finals as one of the best teams in the nation, the Houston Cougars(30-3), fell to Iowa State in a lopsided 69-41 loss.

For a team that regularly ranks as the oddsmakers' top choice for the NCAA Championship, it was a shocking result, both in terms of magnitude and difference in points.

As the Cyclones won their first Big 12 Championship in 5 years, fans weren't ready to let Houston off the hook so soon. But, before the Cougars' disappointment, the margin of victory was the true shocker, especially for a Championship Game.

One fan called the result "complete domination" as the 2nd-seeded Iowa State Cyclones won by 28 points.

"That was a b**t whooping for a championship game. Complete domination."

But for most fans, it was a chance to take shots at Houston, calling them the same team as previous years and even going so far as to label them 'frauds'.

"Holy Moses Houston Cougars are frauds btw"

"See, this is why I can't pick Houston to win it all. They're good, but every time they face another team that plays outstanding defense, they can't score."

But, for most people, it was the mere 41 points managed by Houston that truly shocked them.

"Holding them to 41 pts is wild"

But, the fans ready to roast the Cougars weren't done yet.

"Houston got massacred"

"Embarrassing L for Houston"

The "Houston, we have a problem" meme was quick to show up as well.

But there were those ready to justify Houston's loss as well. According to them, the injuries were always going to play a part for the 1-seed.

"Missing 2 starters and 2 key bench players FINALLY caught up to Houston."

But for others, it was Iowa State and their dreamlike run through the Big 12 Conference that got them excited for what the team could do next. After winning 7 of their last 8, including blowouts in all 3 tournament games, it seems like the Cyclones have flipped a switch.

"Iowa State is on a roll"

"Hottest team heading into to Big Dance"

"Sources are saying: The Cyclones are good"

Finals collapse reminiscent of last year for the Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars, a member of the AAC last year, were dominating the competition, before succumbing to an 75-65 AAC Finals loss to Memphis. After being among the favorites for the NCAA Tournament for most of the year, they lost in the Sweet 16 to Miami FL 89-75.

Once again, after a spectacular regular season, where they went 30-3, the team lost in the Finals of the Conference Tournament. The second half of the game is where it truly got out of control.

Meanwhile, Iowa finished with their 11th win in 13 games, and 5th title in 10 years. The number 1 ranked team according to AP, fell in harrowing fashion and now concerns loom about a repeat of last season.

Iowa State v Houston

The loss of Joseph Tugler and J'Wan Roberts means Houston is giving up quite a bit of its size. This could lead them to sacrifice some of what made them the best-ranked defense in the Conference.