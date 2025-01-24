“That was a boneheaded play”: Kansas HC Bill Self slams Hunter Dickinson for “asinine” play vs TCU

Jayhawks coach Bill Self was not happy with Hunter Dickinson's kerfuffle with multiple TCU players over an offensive rebound on Wednesday. As the center grabbed a board off Rylan Griffen's miss, Vasean Allette and Trazarien White also contested for the ball.

After the referee stopped the play, Dickinson continued to hold on to the ball, resulting in an extended battle for the ball with multiple Horned Frogs' players. The tie-up continued for the next 25 seconds. After Kansas' 74-61 win, Self questioned the logic behind the veteran's move and said that it does not help win a basketball game in any way.

"I thought it was a, I can’t speak to what (TCU coach) Jamie (Dixon) will say, I thought it was asinine that our guy would hang onto the ball like that," Bill Self said.

"I guess, maybe in some world, it provides more street cred. In the world that somebody would actually think that, I don’t think they’re very knowledgeable about ball. But that was a boneheaded play. But what made it a boneheaded play, as much as anything, when the whistle blows, you stop.

"And I’m sure they blew it several times and it cost us a possession. So, yeah, I wasn’t happy to see that at all."

The TCU players utilized Hunter Dickinson's move to hype up the crowd in the arena. Kansas only led by one at the time (47-46) with more than 12 minutes on the clock.

While Trazarien White got the Horned Frogs up by one with a layup, the Jayhawks mounted a 27-13 run and never let the hosts come back throughout the contest.

Bill Self demands more out of his players

Bill Self commended AJ Storr for his defensive effort and approach towards scoring against TCU and Rylan Griffen for his inclination to score. However, the coach believes that in order for Kansas to take a huge leap, the two contributors will need to step up significantly and become consistent.

"I think that we're a better team than we were in early November but I haven't seen a substantial increase because we have gotten inconsistent production from a couple of key guys, who really played well tonight," Self said.

"So maybe this will be the first step in order for us to be really good. AJ Storr needs to come through. Rylan Griffin needs to come through. So maybe this will be the first step tonight."

Hunter Dickinson led with 16 points and nine rebounds on 70% shooting while Storr added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals on 60% shooting off the bench.

Griffen, who was unable to get a shot against Kansas State on Friday, scored four points on six attempts. Bill Self and squad will now host the No. 7 Houston on Saturday for its fourth ranked-game of the season.

