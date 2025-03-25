  • home icon
  "That empty chair speaks volumes": JuJu Watkins fans miss USC star at Lindsay Gottlieb's post-game meet

"That empty chair speaks volumes": JuJu Watkins fans miss USC star at Lindsay Gottlieb's post-game meet

By Arnold
Modified Mar 25, 2025 09:39 GMT
JuJu Watkins fans miss USC star at Lindsay Gottlieb
JuJu Watkins fans miss USC star at Lindsay Gottlieb's post-game meet (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Lindsay Gottlieb's top-seeded USC beat No. 9-seeded Mississippi State 96-59 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday. However, the win came at a major cost, with JuJu Watkins picking up a season-ending ACL injury in the first quarter.

When Gottlieb celebrated the Trojans for making it to the Sweet 16 during their post-game meet in the locker room, fans on social media noticed one empty seat and got emotional since Watkins was missing from the group.

"Great win, but that empty chair 🪑 speaks volumes!" one wrote.
"Praying for JU ! Sending love and positivity 🫶🏾," another added.
"JuJu may be out for the remainder of the tournament, but these girls are so talented and tenacious they can still win it all," a third commented.

A few others also heaped praise on Gottlieb's Trojans, while congratulating the team.

"Great team play today, we’re so proud of you all!" one added.
"Onward Lady Trojans — keep the focus & fight on!" another wrote.
"I love this for yall. Keep dancing. All the best to Juju," a user commented.
Image via marchmadnesswbb Instagram
In Watkins' absence, Kiki Iriafen stepped up to the occasion against Mississippi State, scoring a game-high 36 points along with nine rebounds and two assists. Avery Howell also contributed 18 points for USC's dominant win and Kayleigh Heckel added 13 points.

Meanwhile, JerKaila Jordan posted a team-high 17 points for the Bulldogs. However, she didn't have much support from her teammates apart from Eniya Russell and Destiney McPhaul, who chipped in with 11 points and 10 points each.

Lindsay Gottlieb's USC will face Kansas State in Sweet 16 of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCS Trojans HC Lindsay Gottlieb - Source: Imagn
Lindsay Gottlieb's USC will face No. 5-seeded Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA Tournament. The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET from Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

It will be interesting to see how USC fares without Watkins for the rest of its March Madness run.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
