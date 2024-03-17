"That guy is the GOAT" - Chad Baker-Mazara makes thoughts clear on Auburn HC Bruce Pearl

After the Auburn Tigers` big win in the SEC tournament semis over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, junior guard Chad Baker-Mazara praised head coach Bruce Pearl.

Baker-Mazara`s words were captured on video and posted on X by The Next Round:

Here`s what Chad Baker-Mazara said:

“That guy is the GOAT. When I doubt myself or put myself down he stays in my ear, he motivates me, he tells me, ‘I believe in you, I love you, you’re a great player, just stay the course. And not just with me, he’s like that with everyone.”

Bruce Pearl has been coaching at Auburn since the 2014-2015 season. In the time he`s coached the Tigers, Pearl has seen a modicum of success: leading the team to four total NCAA tournaments (2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023). Should they secure a win at the SEC title game, Auburn could make the tournament for the third straight season.

The semis clash was a tight game in the first half, leading to a 31-all deadlock at the break. Auburn shot well the entire game but were outclassed on the glass. Their hot shooting combined with a balanced offense, helped the Tigers win in the end.

The Bulldogs just couldn`t shake them up on defense and all their effort on the boards proved fruitless, leading to HC Bruce Pearl and his boys marching into the SEC title game.

Chad Baker-Mazara`s further thoughts about the game

The six-foot-seven guard out of the Dominican Republic was asked further about Auburn`s strategy heading into the game (via Sports Illustrated):

"Basically we knew it was going to be a dogfight. "We played them twice. We already seen what they're capable of. So we just had to come out there and basically execute. Coach told us what it was going to be about. SEC tournament, not many foul calls. We knew it was going to be really a war down there."

Baker-Mazara also commented on the rivalry between Auburn and Mississippi State, and how things played out regarding that:

"I mean, we know that they have really great players, especially in the backcourt. We know that our guys are better. We never underestimate them. Every time they come, they give us a good game, a good fight. We just really come out there and just play harder than them and try to out-execute them basically."