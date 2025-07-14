“That just sounds like dogs**t”: Fans react at 2K’s alleged proposal for NCAA basketball video game comes to light

College basketball fans are venting their frustration after the alleged proposal from 2K for an NCAA basketball video game came to light. The details were first revealed by Extra Points, who broke the news about NCAA video game developments.

According to Extra Points, 2K’s proposal included just 16 men’s and women’s teams in the first year, 32 in the second and 68 in the third. The plan was to integrate these teams into a 5v5 tournament mode inside NBA 2K, and they only promised to consider a standalone college game by 2030 if early results met certain conditions.

This is in contrast to EA’s plan, which covered all Division I teams in a full standalone simulation, but without an immediate return to the game.

On Monday, popular page Everything EA College shared the update on X, prompting reactions from fans who found 2K’s plan underwhelming.

“I mean that just sounds like dogshit tf,” one user wrote, summing up the general mood.

“So as someone who went to a mid major I’d never see my team in a 2K before 2030. Hard pass,” another fan commented.

“Would've been trash lmao,” said another.

“Thank god 2K didn’t get the license. Their pitch sounded like some shit. They would’ve lost me at ‘integrated into its 2K game,’” one user posted, referencing 2K’s pitch to blend college content into its existing NBA series.

Not everyone sided with EA, though, as one fan made a case to support the new proposal.

“I get people are pissed about all the VC crap in 2K but EA having exclusive rights to anything is bad for sports video games. I still haven’t bought Madden in 5 years because it always felt like the same freaking thing every year,” someone argued.

A couple of weeks ago, EA Sports was rumored to bring back College Basketball video games, starting from the 2028-2029 season.

Both 2k and EA had long stopped producing NCAA basketball video games for over a decade, leaving fans yearning for a return.

EA Sports sent cryptic message on release of NCAA basketball video game

On June 30, EA Sports sent college basketball fans into a frenzy after posting a message on social media hinting at a return of the college basketball video game.

However, according to Extra Points, EA has set a timeline of 2028 for the release of the game, meaning that fans will have to wait a little more. EA Sports brought back the college football video game in 2024, and it was a hit, prompting the decision to bring back the NCAA basketball video game.

