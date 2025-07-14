"That was a movie": Fans react as over 50 Division I coaches attend showdown between Kaleena Smith and Morghan Reckley

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027 according to On3's Industry Rankings, was involved in a tough matchup with Morghan Reckley, a top recruit from the Class of 2028, in a match at Select Events Basketball. In a video uploaded by Overtime Select on Instagram, the duo was seen battling it out.

The video, which was posted on Sunday, saw Reckley display some stellar moves to free herself from the defender and convert the shot, while Smith put on a scoring display from behind the arc, as 50 coaches from D1 colleges watched from the courtside.

Hoops fans posted their reactions in the comment section of the post.

Fans react as over 50 Division I coaches attend showdown between Kaleena Smith and Morghan Reckley

"that was a movie," a fan commented.

A fan added, "ain't no way I was gonna believd that kaleena wouldnt have any competition from her junior.. she actually special k but this was so good t watch her getting mode competitive, I ain't seen much of Morgan but she sure as hell is a great talent Nd I can't wait for the next szn to watch them play again."

"The future of the W is looking bright," another comment read.

"Morghan really like that 🔥," a fan commended Morghan.

This fan cheered for Smith, "Let’s Goooo K 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"Morg is HER...Special K too," commented a fan.

Another fan added, "man we all seen how special k2 is but i didnt know morgan was like dat too.. damn this was such a great highlight to see kudos to both of them for pushing each other and giving everyone a great game to watch man."

Kaleena Smith gears up for her junior year

Kaleena Smith will now enter her junior year at Ontario Christian High School in Ontario, California. The 5-foot-6 point guard scored 23.2 points, grabbed 2.8 rebounds, dished out 8.1 assists, stole the ball 4.5 times and recorded 0.4 blocks per game in 32 games last season.

She led the Knights to a 30-2 record, but the team was knocked out in the regional finals round of the CIF state title by the eventual champions, Etiwanda.

She already holds offers from top programs, including the UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Arizona State Sun Devils, Florida Gators and Wisconsin Badgers. She also made an unofficial visit to UConn in January and has two years of high school left before she makes a decision on her collegiate career.

