"That NIL money treating you well": Flau'jae Johnson teases $1.4 million NIL-valued Paige Bueckers during their fun 5v5 matchup

As Team Paige Bueckers battled it out against Team Flau'jae Johnson in the Next Up 5s, a hilarious moment brewed between the two upcoming stars. The UConn Huskies senior and LSU’s junior were seen in a distinct stint than usual, coaching a team of upcoming women’s players from the sidelines.

As Bueckers’ squad neared a comeback, the two college basketball faces were caught in a back-and-forth. Bueckers approached Flau’jae Johnson with a light taunt, prompting Johnson to retaliate. However, the real fun-filled moment occurred when their jabs naturally shifted toward each other’s NIL earnings.

"Can you get out of my face," Johnson said as Bueckers added salt to the wound by following with, "I'm just wondering, I'm just asking if you're okay."

"Ooh, that NIL money treating you well," Johnson said while noticing Paige Bueckers' bracelet, prompting the UConn star to shed light on Johnson's heavy neck piece, "Yeah right, look at this," she said.

Buckers and Flau'jae Johnson are two frontrunners when it comes to NIL valuations in women's college basketball. Bueckers, through her early recognition of basketball potential and consistent improvement, sits with a NIL evaluation of $1.4 million.

On the other hand, Johnson boasts a NIL valuation of $1.2 million, thanks to her NCAA title in her first year with LSU and the success of her dual career as an athlete and a rapper.

Flau'jae Johnson is forced to praise Paige Bueckers after her pickup game heroics

After their brief coaching venture, the two stars indulged in pickup basketball. While the two had their moments throughout the game, Bueckers made highlights with her behind-the-back pull dribble in the middle of a transition to score the winning bucket.

Adding her touch to the win, Bueckers ran towards the hallway after winning the game, only for Johnson to be mesmerized by her heroics.

"You're not real. That mothe*****er is not real," Johnson said in a clip posted by Overtime WBB.

While Flau'jae Johnson is close to being in big-league conversations, Paige Bueckers was touted to be a top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, with chances of overtaking Caitlin Clark as the number one pick.

However, she chose to cash in her last year of eligibility to lift an NCAA championship and solidify her legacy as a UConn star.

