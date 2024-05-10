"That’s awesome!" "Very cute" - College hoops world in awe of Caitlin Clark's touching reunion with ex-Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall

Former Iowa players Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall met up during Clark's first home game against Atlanta Dream on Thursday. A video of the two hugging on the courtside is going viral on X as fans reminisced the two players' sweet relationship.

Marshall has always shown up to support Clark, with the most recent being when she accompanied her, along with Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi, on SNL and the 2024 WNBA draft.

Here are some fan reactions to Gabbie Marshall and her friendship with Caitlin Clark.

"Love to see it!" a fan wrote

"Someone get Gabbie Marshall in a fever uniform asap," another fan joked.

"Final Four American legend Gabbie Marshal," a user wrote.

"Hope they'll be teammates again," a fan commented commented.

"Gabbie Marshall got more air time than the Sun/Liberty game and players," one fan wrote.

A look at Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark's friendship

When Clark joined the Hawkeyes in 2020, Gabbie Marshall was a sophomore. Over the next four years, the two grew close, along with Kate Martin. In the final season together, the three formed the core for Iowa's run to its second NCAA championship title game appearance.

Although they failed in their pursuit, the relationship and synergy they built on the court was one of the biggest draws for fans who tuned into the games. For her teammates, Caitlin Clark was a sign of hope.

“(Caitlin) had a vision, she had a belief, and she brought us all with her,” Marshall said via The Daily Iowan.

“She got us all to buy in and believe that we can make it to the Final Four, and I think just doing that in back-to-back years just shows what belief in a team can do for you.”

Gabbie Marshall also spoke about Clark's competitiveness. Coach Bluder once revealed that she had to give her technical calls because of how competitive she gets during practice.

“She wants to win. She hates losing, so that’s where that comes into play the technicals, Marshall said. "But then, she’s so goofy and fun and loving in the locker room and just on off the court, so I think it’s good that she has that balance.”

Marshall headed Iowa's defense and played a crucial role in containing opponents. She has received praise from everyone, including the now-Fever guard.

"Gabbie Marshall comes up with big plays all the time. You see it time and time again for us,” Caitlin Clark said. “She doesn’t get enough credit.”

After the controversial foul call in the Final Four game against the UConn Huskies, Caitlin Clark defended Marshall:

"When Paige made tough baskets, Gabbie responded, kept guarding her. I’m really proud of her, and I’m proud of our group for just being able to flip the page and move on to the next play.”

While Clark has taken her basketball talents to the WNBA, Marshall is back in school for her master's in Occupational Therapy.

What do you think of the friendship between Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall? Let's know in the comments section below.

