Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks had a historic undefeated season, culminating in the program's third national championship win. With this, Staley also became the only Black coach to win three D1 basketball titles.

With everything that she has done, some fans believe that the time is perfect for her biopic. Some suggested that Emmy-winning actress Storm Reid would be perfect for the role.

Reid hit the red carpet for the premiere of Zendaya's Challengers movie, where she responded to the suggestions.

"I have seen on Twitter recently that people have been like, 'Storm can play a Dawn Staley biopic' in a few years, and I'm like, that's not a bad idea," Reid said. "You know Ms Dawn Staley is an absolute legend so I wouldn't be mad at that."

Trending

Some fans in the comments agreed with this and pointed out that Reid could easily play the younger Dawn Staley from her time as a basketball player at the University of Virginia.

Dawn Staley receives a special message from Beyoncé

On Wednesday, coach Staley received a special gift from Hollywood's biggest star: Beyoncé. The gift included flowers, a message, and clothing. In a video posted to her X, coach Staley shared the message from the singer:

"To Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks, me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season. I am so proud of you, all of my love, Beyoncé."

After she finished reading the message, coach Staley motioned for someone to "hit it." Right after, Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" from her latest album, "Cowboy Carter", began playing.

Coach Staley then thanked the entire Carter family, including her husband Jay-Z and their kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi.

"That's B. That's B. B and her family," Staley said with excitement. "Yes, Mr. Carter. Yes, Blue, you did your thing, Blue. Sir and Rumi. B, thank you! We appreciate you; we are honored to wear your gear."

The gear included a black T-shirt that read “Always Been Country". Philadelphia native Staley said:

“I've been in the South for 16 years, I'm a little country, too."

Expand Tweet

This came after rapper Travis Scott gifted the coach a pair of the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Sail" shoes during her visit to Paris on April 12.

With Kamilla Cardoso drafted into the WNBA, the Gamecocks will now be led by young stars like MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Do you think Storm Reid could play Dawn Staley? let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: “That sh*t was trash” - $20M worth Stephen Jackson lashes out at Gayle King following "cheering for Caitlin Clark" comments in Dawn Staley interview

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here