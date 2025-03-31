"That’s a billion dollar baby”: College hoops fans adore Dawn Staley’s cute moment with a baby

Dawn Staley's South Carolina booked their fifth straight Final Four berth on Sunday as the Gamecocks defeated No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils 54-50. While celebrating the win, the coach had a special moment with a young fan.

The March Madness Instagram account posted a video of Staley signing a baby's back as the father held it over the railing.

"Gamecocks Class of 2043 😂🍼," the caption read.

Fans reacted to the moment in the comments, with one writing:

"That’s a billion dollar baby right there 😂."

Other fans joked about the caption, trolling Dawn Staley's recruitment plans.

"The youngest member of Dawn’s Daycare 😍," one fan wrote.

"The caption😂😂 Y'all know Dawn starts in the baby room now😂😂," another commented.

"Gone play for her one day!"

More fans applauded Staley's gesture.

"class act!"

"Happiness personified"

Fan reactions to Dawn Staley signing a baby's behind. (Credit: Instagram/@marchmadnesswbb)

During the postgame press conference, Dawn Staley was asked about the moment and she said:

"That was a first. Yeah, my hand was shaking."

Dawn Staley's comments on the win over Duke

Sunday's game was a close call as both teams put up an impressive display on defense. The 54 points was South Carolina's lowest score for this season. Dawn Staley spoke about this during the postgame presser.

"I think they were very effective," she said. "I thought they forced us into taking some bad shots that almost ended our season, really. Especially in the first half and then the second half; I thought we tried to get the ball where it needed to go.

Sometimes it disrupted that but you know at the end of the day I thought when we had to make plays off of broken sets we did it in the fourth quarter. And I think that was the difference in between them coming back and building the lead and us bearing down and making sure we win those broken play battles."

Coach Staley also thanked the fans for their consistent support, which she said helped them.

“First, I just want to thank the Birmingham region and all the people that poured into this regional site,” she said. “Everybody felt welcome, from our hotel to just walking around the street, to being in this arena. It really felt welcoming to our game.”

South Carolina will next prepare for its Final Four clash on Thursday against the winner of the TCU vs Texas game.

