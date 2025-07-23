  • home icon
  "That's been frustrating": Clemson HC Brad Brownell opens up about injury to major transfer portal addition ahead of 2025 season

"That’s been frustrating": Clemson HC Brad Brownell opens up about injury to major transfer portal addition ahead of 2025 season

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:47 GMT
Clemson coach Brad Brownell and Carter Welling
Clemson coach Brad Brownell and Carter Welling - IMAGN

The Clemson Tigers acquired former Utah Valley Wolverines forward Carter Welling from the transfer portal in April to replace the production of Ian Schieffelin, who departed the program. Shortly after joining Brad Brownell's team, Welling had foot surgery and missed the summer workouts with his new team.

During media availability on Tuesday, Brownell gave an update on Welling's recovery timeline while revealing his frustration at the forward's untimely injury.

“We’re hopeful that (next week’s our last week of summer work) he’s gonna come out and do some 5-on-0,” Brownell said. “He literally has not done any basketball this summer. He’s just had surgery and he’s been able to do a few conditioning things the last week or two, but he’s not doing any jumping or anything of basketball note, which has been frustrating.
“A little challenging for the staff because we see him as a big piece and not being able to get him integrated into our offense makes us feel like we’re a post player light this summer. So we haven’t been able to do all the things we’d like, but it’s just what you’ve got to deal with. So that’ll be fun to get him back when he comes back in August and is hopefully cleared and ready to go.”
Carter Welling headlined Clemson portal recruitment

Carter Welling was part of a huge rebuilding job by Clemson coach Brad Brownell out of the transfer portal, including additions like Jestin Porter (Middle Tennessee), Jake Wahlin (Utah), RJ Godfrey (Georgia), Nick Davidson (Nevada) and Efrem Johnson (UAB).

Welling started his career with a stint playing for the UC Irvine Anteaters during the 2023-24 season before entering the transfer portal and joining the Utah Valley Wolverines last year.

Last season, he averaged 13.1 points on 47.8% shooting from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, 6.3 rebounds and was named the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

In his two-year career, Welling has averaged 10.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 1.4 blocks per game.

He led Utah Valley to the regular season WAC championship title and a place in the NIT Tournament. After a stellar season, Welling earned Second Team All-WAC honors before he entered the transfer portal and joined the Clemson Tigers.

Welling was the No. 23-ranked power forward and No. 107 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Ribin Peter
