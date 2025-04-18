"That's huge for coach John Calipari": Arkansas fans react as DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond and Trevon Brazile make transfer portal decision

Razorbacks fans have shared their view after coach John Calipari revealed the team's latest signings for next season. Calipari announced that three stars, DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond and Trevon Brazile would be returning for next season.

Ad

Wagner, a sophomore, Richmond, a freshman, and Brazile, a junior, have had their futures up in the air since the end of last season.

However, they have now made their final decisions. The Instagram page 'Recruit News' shared a collage of the three players and the news of their commitment, and that has gotten college hoops fans talking.

Ad

Trending

The Instagram post about the trio’s commitment has gotten almost 12K likes and 146 comments.

One fan @studyhallruns wrote, “Coach Cal with a team of vets could be scary."

Arkansas fans react as DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond, and Trevon Brazile make transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

Another @king23solomon commented, “Arkansas Top 10 next year for sure.”

Ad

Arkansas fans react as DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond, and Trevon Brazile make transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

Then, @mrtopsales wrote, “DJ just there for the money. Lolol.”

Ad

Arkansas fans react as DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond, and Trevon Brazile make transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

However, not everyone was pleased with the signings, as one questioned the return of Wagner.

Ad

Also, @schwili_thedad said, “That's huge for coach cal.”

Arkansas fans react as DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond and Trevon Brazile make transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

Then, @samwitt5 wrote, “Dj bro you went to cal to go straight to the NBA. Now you're on year 3.”

Ad

Arkansas fans react as DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond and Trevon Brazile make transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

@mikeboomin__ said: "dj gotta go bro lol 😂 i’m trynna see scuff and meleek take charge 😂"

Ad

Arkansas fans react as DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond, and Trevon Brazile make transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

Nonetheless, keeping hold of DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond and Trevon Brazile is a big win for John Calipari as the Razorbacks prepare for a better outing next season.

Ad

The three stars were good last season. Wagner averaged 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game; Richmond did 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game; while Brazile averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

Can these three push Arkansas to success next season?

Wagner, Richmond and Brazile give Arkansas some stability and continuity with coach Calipari still in charge.

Calipari is also a huge fan of rotation, so this lets him keep some of his trusted hands and helps the team get some chemistry.

Ad

For 6-foot-5 forward Richmond, his decision to commit to the program for his sophomore year allows him to stay with a coach who knows him and can help him improve his game. Meanwhile, Brazile will look to give it his all in his final season of eligibility.

The Razorbacks ended last season ninth in the Southeastern Conference with a 22-14 record overall. But they can dare to dream with the players on their roster. Although there is a chance that Karter Knox will leave as he is eyeing the NBA draft, Arkansas still looks fine.

Aside from Wagner, Richmond and Brazile, new recruits Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy are expected to offer a lot next season. With all these players, Arkansas could improve significantly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here