  "That's all I've known my whole life": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder reveals what it's like to live without twin Haley Cavinder

"That's all I've known my whole life": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder reveals what it's like to live without twin Haley Cavinder

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Jun 02, 2025 15:57 GMT
For the first time in her life, Hanna Cavinder is living without her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, and it has been a major adjustment. The inseparable twins, who rose to fame as collegiate basketball stars and social media personalities, are now living in different states as their lives take different paths.

From high school to Fresno State and later Miami, Hanna and Haley did everything together on the court and off it. Their bond became the heart of their shared brand, captivating millions of fans with their chemistry, humor and athletic prowess, though that dynamic is now shifting.

In a recent update posted to their joint TikTok account on Sunday, Hanna shared how it feels to be on her own after Haley moved to Texas to live with her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, following their engagement.

“We literally shared a womb,” Hanna said. “It’s just so different without her… that’s all I’ve known my whole life.”

Despite the distance, Hanna insists the change is a healthy one.

“It’s definitely a good chapter that we need to embrace,” she admitted, adding that the time apart will help them grow as individuals. “Independently, I think that we're gonna learn a ton about ourselves.”
The twins continue to build their brand in the post-basketball world, capitalizing on the momentum they gained during the NIL era. From sponsorships to business ventures, including an upcoming drink brand, they remain heavily involved in joint projects.

However, they are embracing life in two different places for now. While Haley settles into life in Texas, Hanna is getting used to being the “third wheel” and, for the first time, finding her own rhythm without her twin by her side.

Hanna Cavinder navigates life as Haley gets engaged

Hanna Cavinder is embracing a different chapter from her twin sister Haley, whose engagement to NFL star Ferguson has taken her to Texas.

While Haley plans her wedding, Hanna is living in Florida, navigating life independently for the first time.

Her last relationship was with Miami quarterback Carson Beck, but they reportedly split earlier this year.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

