"That's all I've known my whole life": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder reveals what it's like to live without twin Haley Cavinder

For the first time in her life, Hanna Cavinder is living without her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, and it has been a major adjustment. The inseparable twins, who rose to fame as collegiate basketball stars and social media personalities, are now living in different states as their lives take different paths.
From high school to Fresno State and later Miami, Hanna and Haley did everything together on the court and off it. Their bond became the heart of their shared brand, captivating millions of fans with their chemistry, humor and athletic prowess, though that dynamic is now shifting.
In a recent update posted to their joint TikTok account on Sunday, Hanna shared how it feels to be on her own after Haley moved to Texas to live with her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, following their engagement.
“We literally shared a womb,” Hanna said. “It’s just so different without her… that’s all I’ve known my whole life.”
Despite the distance, Hanna insists the change is a healthy one.
“It’s definitely a good chapter that we need to embrace,” she admitted, adding that the time apart will help them grow as individuals. “Independently, I think that we're gonna learn a ton about ourselves.”
The twins continue to build their brand in the post-basketball world, capitalizing on the momentum they gained during the NIL era. From sponsorships to business ventures, including an upcoming drink brand, they remain heavily involved in joint projects.
However, they are embracing life in two different places for now. While Haley settles into life in Texas, Hanna is getting used to being the “third wheel” and, for the first time, finding her own rhythm without her twin by her side.
Hanna Cavinder navigates life as Haley gets engaged
Hanna Cavinder is embracing a different chapter from her twin sister Haley, whose engagement to NFL star Ferguson has taken her to Texas.
While Haley plans her wedding, Hanna is living in Florida, navigating life independently for the first time.
Her last relationship was with Miami quarterback Carson Beck, but they reportedly split earlier this year.
