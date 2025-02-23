"That’s an insane shot to hit": College hoops fans react to Oregon's Jackson Shelstad hitting perfect 3-pointer in OT win vs. Wisconsin

On Saturday, Oregon star Jackson Shelstad delivered a dagger, hitting a perfect 3-pointer to propel the Ducks to overtime where they recorded a 73-77 win over Wisconsin. In a thrilling showdown, Shelstad emerged as one of the heroes, with his crucial basket sending his team into overtime.

NCAA March Madness took to X to share the spectacular shot:

"JACKSON SHELSTAD OH MY GOODNESS 😱 WE ARE HEADED TO OT!!"

Shelstad's clutch three-pointer got fans flocking to social media to share their thoughts:

"That’s an insane shot to hit," one fan commented.

"Bro shot that from a handicap parking space," one fan said.

"Clean step back," another fan said.

"MY FCKIN GOAT," another fan exclaimed.

Others took aim at Wisconsin's defense:

"How do you let him get the ball?," one fan asked.

"Sell of the century by Wisconsin," 24/7 Sports declared.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Ducks coach Dana Altman noted the importance of the shot, which was symbolic of a much-improved second half from Oregon:

"That was huge," Altman said. "That was a big, big shot from three."

Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle lead Oregon to fourth consecutive win

Jackson Shelstad - Northwestern v Oregon (Source: Getty)

The Oregon Ducks were delighted to record a 73-77 overtime win and upset the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. This extended their winning streak to four games, with the Wisconsin result following victories against Iowa, Rutgers and Northwestern.

The Ducks got off to a slow start, trailing 38-26 at halftime, but they mounted a comeback in the second half, outscoring their opponents 40-28 to force overtime. In the extra period, Oregon came out with renewed energy, outscoring their opponents 11-7 to secure a hard-fought victory.

The Ducks were led in scoring by Nate Bittle, who came away with 23 points, 6 rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes played. Meanwhile, Jackson Shelstad played a key role, as aside from that crucial basket, he recorded 13 points, 2 assists, and 3 rebounds in 41 minutes. This season, Shelstad is averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game with a 44.8 field goal percentage.

With the win, the Ducks maintained their seventh-place position in the Pac-12 Conference and improved their overall season record to 20-8.

Coach Altman praised his team's defense in the second half, telling reporters (via SI):

"Showed a lot of character," Oregon Coach Dana Altman said after the win. "Our defense really picked up in the second half … and that was the difference."

The Ducks will aim to keep their momentum going when they host the USC Trojans on Saturday. With only three games remaining in the regular season, Oregon is looking to finish strong and carry their late-season surge into the postseason.

