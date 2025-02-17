"That's on me": Kim Mulkey details what went wrong in 4Q as LSU crumbles vs Texas

Kim Mulkey and the No. 5 LSU Tigers were on track for their 26th win of the season until a fourth-quarter collapse against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns led them to lose the game 65-58.

Entering the fourth quarter, LSU led 49-44. However, the Tigers managed only nine points in the final quarter, while the Longhorns scored 21.

After the game, Mulkey reflected on coaching decisions she could have made to potentially change the outcome.

"Well, I probably should have substituted more of my perimeter players throughout the game, and I didn’t — that’s on me," Mulkey told reporters (1:45 onwards).

Mulkey also recalled a couple of other games where LSU had opportunities to claim victories this season.

"When we went to South Carolina and Texas, they were good ball games," Mulkey said.

"We were in those games and had opportunities to possibly steal a victory, but we just didn’t get it done. So, you evaluate, and—just thinking off the top of my head — you have to execute and be extremely tough when the moment demands it."

Trailing by five points, Texas started the quarter by snatching the lead back. However, the Tigers kept up with the scoring before the Longhorns eventually extended their lead down the stretch.

Analyzing what went wrong for LSU vs Texas as Kim Mulkey defends her pair of forwards

of the biggest disparities between the two teams in the tightly contested game was LSU's inability to block shots from the Longhorns. The Tigers had only three blocks, while Texas had six.

However, Mulkey doesn’t believe that forwards Aneesah Morrow (20 rebounds) and Sa'Myah Smith (nine rebounds) struggled in the post.

"Everybody wanted to talk about Texas' post dominating our post. Would you say they dominated today? Our post battled — Morrow battled," Mulkey said.

"I thought Smith, coming back home since she's from Texas, battled. She blocked shots. She doesn’t have a lot of bulk, but buddy, she battled in there."

LSU committed 19 turnovers compared to Texas' 15. While Texas shot a perfect 21-for-21 from the free-throw line, LSU made only 13 of 19 (68.4%). The eight missed free throws proved costly in the close game.

LSU also struggled from beyond the arc, goinf 3-for-12 (25%). Texas didn't shoot much better (2-for-7, 28.6%), but LSU failed to make clutch 3-pointers.

The Tigers will next face Georgia on Thursday as Mulkey chases her 11th conference win of the season.

