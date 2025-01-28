“That’s some toughness”: Hoops analyst commends Kim Caldwell’s return to the sidelines vs Dawn Staley’s South Carolina 1 week after giving birth

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell returned to lead her team just a week after welcoming her first child. On Monday night, she was met with thunderous applause from over 12,000 fans as she resumed her duties during the Lady Vols’ game against No. 2 South Carolina.

Caldwell had missed only one game following the birth of her son, Connor Scott, which was a close loss to No. 7 Texas last Thursday. Her decision to return so quickly has drawn widespread admiration, with many acknowledging the physical and emotional challenges she overcame to be back on the sidelines.

Basketball analyst Robin Lundberg shared his thoughts on a YouTube video posted on his channel. He said:

"Kim Caldwell just gave birth. In fact, if she is indeed on the sideline when the Volunteers go against the Gamecocks on Monday night, it will be one week, exactly one week, since she gave birth to her son Connor Scott. So that’s some toughness."

He added:

"This is her first season as coach, but she’s gotten rave reviews. The Vols have been good this year. They’ve only lost, you know, to mostly good teams by slim margins. And she just has a, the way she carries herself has been impressive."

Facing South Carolina, one of the top teams in the nation led by head coach Dawn Staley, was no small challenge for Caldwell upon her return. Lundberg acknowledged this, saying:

"It’s impressive to see her back there to go against Dawn Staley and company, a hell of a squad in South Carolina."

Kim Caldwell overcoming challenges of postpartum recovery

Shortly before tipoff, she walked quickly down the court, greeted by a wave of applause from the crowd. Waving back to fans, she stopped briefly to shake hands with South Carolina’s Staley, who also took note of her rival’s commitment. After the game, praising Caldwell’s decision to rejoin her team so soon after giving birth Staley remarked:

"Women have the strength of 10 men. "

Despite the emotional boost of having Caldwell back, Tennessee fell short in their matchup against South Carolina, losing 70-63. The Lady Vols now face a three-game losing streak, with their record standing at 15-5 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Reflecting on the warm welcome she received from fans, Caldwell admitted she had hoped for a quieter return. After the game, she said:

"I tried to sneak in. I wanted to go unnoticed. (The ovation) makes it worth it, coming back."

Caldwell candidly shared the challenges she faced during the game, particularly her inability to project her voice as she normally would. She explained:

"It was hard for me to yell. My players and my staff helped me with the yelling. I’ll know how I handled it once I get in my car and head home."

Just three days after giving birth, she decided to skip Tennessee’s trip to Texas, but she was back on the practice court with her players by Friday. She expressed confidence in her decision and confirmed her plans to join the team for their next game against Missouri on February 2. She said:

"I’m back for good "

As the Lady Vols prepare for their next matchup, they do so with renewed motivation under Caldwell’s guidance.

