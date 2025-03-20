  • home icon
“That sandwich is a hard no”: Fans react as $20 million worth Dan Hurley lists his ideal breakfast

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 20, 2025 20:37 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - Creighton vs Connecticut - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - Creighton vs Connecticut (image credit: IMAGN)

UConn coach Dan Hurley has sparked a conversation among college basketball fans after revealing his ideal breakfast choice in a quick-fire Q&A session ahead of March Madness.

He shared his love for bar pie pizza and condiments during the session, which was posted on CBS Sports' Instagram page on Thursday.

When asked about his ideal breakfast sandwich, Hurley mentioned that he enjoys a pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich on a Kaiser roll, adding salt, pepper and ketchup.

Hurley also expressed his fondness for thin-crust "bar pies" and playfully wondered how his choice would be received by fans.

Reactions in the comment section were mixed.

"Confirmed Jersey guy," a fan wrote.
"Love you coach but that sandwich is a hard no from me. HUSKIES FOREVER," a fan commented.
Fans react to Dan Hurley's breakfast preference. Credit: IG/@ cbssportscbb
Fans react to Dan Hurley's breakfast preference. Credit: IG/@ cbssportscbb

Some fans agreed with his taste.

"Immaculate taste," a fan said.
"Gonna put gator on that sub real soon," one fan commented.

However, one fan questioned if Hurley was a true Jersey native.

“If he was a true jersey guy he would have said Taylor ham and not pork roll,” the fan wrote.
Fans react to Dan Hurley's breakfast preference. Credit: IG/@ cbssportscbb
Fans react to Dan Hurley's breakfast preference. Credit: IG/@ cbssportscbb

Hurley has already guided the Huskies to national championships in 2023 and 2024. This year, UConn is a No. 8 seed in the West Region with a 125-1 chance of winning the national title again, according to ESPN.

Hurley’s UConn to begin NCAA Tournament journey against Oklahoma

The UConn Huskies will begin their March Madness journey against the No. 9-seeded Oklahoma Sooners (20-13, 6-12 Southeastern Conference) on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

UConn enters the game with a lot of momentum, having won five of its last six matchups and reaching the Big East Tournament semifinals where it was beaten 71-62 by Creighton. The Huskies finished third in the regular season with a 23-19 (14-6) record.

It will be the fifth meeting between UConn and Oklahoma, with the Huskies trailing 3-1 in the series. Their only win came in 2004 at Gampel Pavilion, although this will be the first time that the programs will meet on a neutral court.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
