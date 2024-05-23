"That sounds like a Hollywood movie" — Ex-NFL star declares LeBron James and Bronny James potentially becoming NBA teammates will be "must-watch TV"

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III recently likened the possibility of LeBron James and Bronny James playing together to a Hollywood movie. At a time when huge expectations, criticism and attention surround Bronny James regarding the NBA draft, RG3 urged the audience to let the star live.

Bronny participated in the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago and performed drills. Many analysts have suggested that Bronny James will go undrafted, while others think that teams would be interested in roping him in alongside LeBron James. Robert Griffin shared his views on Bronny in a view uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter):

A father and a son chasing a championship together. Shouldn't that be something we celebrate, something we actually look forward to? It would be the first of its kind. Right? Father and son playing in the NBA in the same team. That is like a Hollywood movie."

Expand Tweet

Robert shared that the criticism surrounding Bronny was not fair. He said that he hated the "haters." Robert opined that Bronny's athleticism, defensive capabilities and three-point shooting made him a perfect fit for the NBA.

Robert added that Bronny's numbers during the season do not reflect his true capabilities. He added that Bronny carries huge expectations and returned to play despite suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

Bronny James was at the top of NBA draft discussions when he collapsed during a practice session at USC. He was hospitalized, underwent surgery and returned to debut in December. He missed the first eight games of the season. Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games this season.

Also read: "I can play with the best of 'em" — LeBron James' son Bronny James explained his goal for 2024 NBA draft combine

The next destination for Bronny James

Bronny declared for the NBA draft in April while entering the transfer portal. Speculations are rife that he will join LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers. However, many scouts think Bronny still has a long way to go to become an NBA player.

Bronny doesn't seem to be worried. Last week, he posted on his Instagram that he would go back to college basketball if he does not get into the NBA:

I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student, and athlete. I've made the decision to enter the NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer Portal.

While Bronny seems prepared to go back to college, many NBA fans would not want to miss the "LeBron-Bronny" Hollywood movie.

Where do you want to see Bronny James, in the NBA or on the college basketball hardwood? Let us know in the comments.