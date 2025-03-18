"The 30 year old is here," "Who the hell made this list": College hoops fans call out Hunter Dickinson as Kansas star makes AP All-American Third Team

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has secured a spot on the Associated Press All-American Third Team for the 2024-25 season. The AP released its list of athletes on Tuesday, naming Dickinson among the top players in college basketball this year.

Ad

Other than Kansas center Dickinson, the AP All-American Third Team includes Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler, Houston guard LJ Cryer, Villanova forward Eric Dixon and Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Dickinson’s inclusion on the list sparked some criticism from college basketball fans. While some argued that other players should have been added to the list, others questioned the selection and expressed their frustration on social media.

“Lamar Wilkerson snubbed. Who the hell made this list!” a fan complained.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan joked about Dickinson's age and longevity in college basketball.

“The 30-year-old is here over queen”

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan argued that Jones deserved the spot more than Dickinson.

“Hunter making ANY of these lists over Curtis Jones is laughable”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Laughed out loud at Hunter Dickinson,” another fan added.

A fan compared Yaxel Lendeborg with Dickinson and felt the selection was unfair.

“Hunter Dickinson over @Yaxel_Lendeborg is an abomination of the award”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Another team for Hunter Dickinson to sabotage,” one fan criticized.

Hunter Dickinson’s run for Kansas

Dickinson has averaged 17.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, recording a double-double in seven of his last eight games this season.

Dickison’s presence in the team is crucial while Kansas is aiming to make a deep 2025 NCAA tournament, as he emerged as the Jayhawks' top scorer and rebounder this season.

Ad

His recognition as an All-American is not new for him. He was a consensus Second Team All-American at Kansas in 2024 and at Michigan in 2021, making him a three-time All-American overall.

He becomes the first Kansas player since Sherron Collins (2009, 2010) to be named to the AP All-America team in back-to-back seasons.

The No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas Jayhawks (21-12, 6th in Big 12) will open their campaign against No. 10 seed Arkansas (20-13, 9th in SEC) in the Round of 64. The game will be on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. CT in Providence, Rhode Island. It will be broadcast live on CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here