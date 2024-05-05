"The best ever to do it": Ex-South Carolina star Aliyah A. Boston pens heartfelt wish for Dawn Staley on her special day

Aliyah A. Boston, who was the first pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, has made a name for herself in the pros thanks to a stellar rookie season.

She averaged 14.5 points on solid efficiency (57.8% from the field), while being a steady hand at defense, totaling 1.3 blocks and steals apiece, earning Rookie of the Year honors in the process.

The South Carolina standout certainly hasn't forgotten her roots. She took out time to compose a wholesome message for her former coach Dawn Staley, with whom she won an NCAA title in 2021.

Celebrating Dawn's incredible career, Boston went so far as to call Staley the "best to ever do it" while sharing pictures of the two embracing after the Gamecocks' NCAA Championship victory.

"The best to ever do it...so blessed to have you in my life!! Happy Birthday Coach and have the best day. Love you @dawnstaley", wrote Aliyah on her post on X.

Over her 4 years in South Carolina, the 2023 All-Rookie Team member became a steady contributor to the squad, averaging a shade over 14 points in her collegiate career, which peaked in her junior season at 16.8 ppg.

A force on the boards, Aliyah finished her career averaging a double-double with 10.8 rebounds to her name as well. It was on the defensive end, however, where she made her presence truly felt.

The St. Thomas native was a stellar defender, averaging 2.4 bpg while adding a steal to her total as well. Starting all 138 games in her collegiate career, Boston was a name Staley could rely on.

The incredible resume of Dawn Staley

With a legendary career, both as a player and coach, Staley has become worthy of every honor and superlative thrown her way. As a player, the six-time WNBA All-Star was a member of the WNBA 10th and 15th Anniversary Teams, while tallying a stellar career at the collegiate level as well.

Through the 1991 and 1992 seasons, she was named the Player of the Year by virtually every publication, including Naismith, WBCA, and USBWA, while also earning ACC Player of the Year honors both years.

As a coach, she has led the Gamecocks to 3 NCAA Championships. Her reign has been especially dominant over at the SEC, where the Gamecocks have won eight regular season as well as Tournament titles.

Six of the eight led to NCAA Regional Final Four appearances, culminating in a three-year run. Simultaneously, she has collected four Coach of the Year awards, with 7 SEC Coach of the Year awards to her name as well.

The outlook for Aliyah Boston going into Year 2

Before her second season gets off to a start, Boston spoke about her offseason routine, with a special focus on her strength training.

“That was the one of the things that I wanted to work on in the offseason, just being able to hold my own a lot more,” Boston said. “I think coming in from college, you know, I had that strength, but there were also times where I felt like a rookie, especially down low in the post, and so to be able to come in my second year and be able to hold off a little bit longer, to be able to finish the contact a little bit better (was a goal).”

With a new running mate in Caitlin Clark to help open up lanes with her incredible shooting ability, the new season could see a turnaround for Indiana, after holding a top-two pick in each of the last three seasons.

Do you think the new pair in Indy can find its groove? Let us know in the comments section below.