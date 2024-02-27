"The best guard in college basketball": NCAAB fans celebrate RJ Davis' record-breaking 42-point performance in UNC vs. Miami game

In UNC's most recent 75-71 win against Miami, senior guard RJ Davis once again made a case for the National Player of the Year plum after a record-setting 42-point performance. His scoring output is now the highest mark ever set in North Carolina's Dean E. Smith Center (aka the Dean Dome), beating the previous record set by former Tar Heel Tyler Hansbrough.

Aside from the 42 markers, the White Plains, NY native also grabbed six rebounds in the victory. His lone assist was a clear indication that he was hunting for his shot the entire game. It also meant that literally none of his teammates scored in double-figures – but perhaps they never needed to. With seven 3s just for Davis alone (shooting 7-of-12 from rainbow country), he was all the Tar Heels needed to pull away from the Hurricanes.

With the victory, the No. 9 North Carolina team further solidified their hold on the top spot in the ACC, with bitter rivals Duke riding close behind. They're now at 22-6 overall for the year and 14-3 against ACC opponents.

Fans respond to RJ Davis' performance

Davis' performance is now the stuff of UNC Tar Heel (and NCAA) legend, and fans came out online praising him for it. One fan even went as far as this:

Either way, the UNC guard has garnered a lot of fanfare from college hoops fans on X, formerly Twitter:

Another fan came out to taunt the Miami Hurricanes for their sub-par defensive effort trying to stop just one guy:

These two fans were quick to remind folks that Davis remains in the hunt for the NPOY plum:

Here's another tweet with the scoring breakdown for the Tar Heels against the Hurricanes, which sounds a bit insane:

Lastly, here's another (purportedly) UNC fan with the hottest of hot takes:

Critics come out in full swing as well

As with any other amazing performance on the basketball court, critics still came out with their own hot takes on RJ Davis' scoring barrage.

Here's one fan who mentioned reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year Reece Beekman of Virginia, and how Davis performed against him in what one could assume was a recent game:

Another fan mentioned how for all of Davis' heroics, they couldn't handily beat a Miami team who themselves had a great game from long range:

Last but not least, one fan (presumably of Tennessee) mentions injured Vols sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, whom they say could've had the record himself if he wasn't hurt:

