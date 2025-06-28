"The Brotherhood": Duke fans excited for Kon Kneuppel and Sion James link up at Charlotte Hornets

Former Duke stars Kon Kneuppel and Sion James are heading into the NBA together, reuniting at the Charlotte Hornets. The two former Blue Devils were both selected in the 2025 NBA draft, and fans expressed their excitement as Duke celebrated their link-up with a post on Instagram.

Ad

“Buzz City Brotherhood 🐝😈,” read the caption from Duke’s official page on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Kneuppel was selected with the fourth overall pick after a standout freshman season, where he lit it up as one of the best pure shooters in college basketball. His ability to score efficiently from anywhere on the floor helped him become one of the top draft prospects in the class.

Meanwhile, Sion James, who spent most of his college years at Tulane before transferring to Duke for his final season, was taken in the second round with the 33rd pick. He added veteran leadership and defensive grit during his one year at Durham.

Ad

Fans of both Duke and the Hornets took to the comments to celebrate the duo’s reunion.

“So excited about these two being/playing together in Charlotte!! 🤩💙,” one fan said.

“Thrilled they're staying together in NC. See you in Charlotte!,” another wrote.

“Hornets won the draft this year,” added another.

Image Credit: IG/@dukembb

More fans praised the Duke connection:

Ad

“THE BROTHERHOOD,” a user said.

“Brotherhood lives on,” another commented.

“Good luck Kon and Sion. I hope you both thrive in the new environment,” a third added.

Image Credit: IG/@dukembb

With Kneuppel’s shooting and James’ all-around play, Hornets fans will be hoping this Duke connection brings new energy to the team.

Ad

Coach K crowns Cooper Flagg the greatest freshman in Duke history

Mike Krzyzewski was the head coach of Duke for many years and saw his fair share of greatness, but he believes Cooper Flagg is the best freshman to have played in the program. He made this bold claim on SiriusXM College Radio, and on Tuesday, Bleacher Report posted it on Instagram.

Ad

“Cooper, in his freshman year, is definitely the best freshman that has ever played [for Duke]," Krzyzewski said.

“I work for the NBA now, and I was just at their Board of Governors meetings, and one of the talks I had with a couple of owners was that we need to have those American stars. We have a lot of international stars. I think five of the last six MVPs, or maybe six out of six. And Cooper can be that. Hopefully, he stays hungry and healthy. His future will be incredible.”

Ad

Flagg dominated college basketball in the 2024-25 season, winning the player of the season while leading Duke in every major stat, including points (19.2), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4) per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More