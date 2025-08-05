"The clear challenger to Duke": Analyst names ACC powerhouse in pole position to dethrone Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils dominated the ACC last season, claiming both the regular-season and tournament titles. In fact, over the past decade, they have firmly established themselves as a powerhouse in the conference, racking up four ACC tournament championships and two regular-season titles.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Blue Devils are once again looking just as dangerous, stacked with multiple talents. Without doubt, they are very much in the mix to defend their title.

However, according to college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, the Blue Devils will not have an easy time repeating last season's success. Speaking on the CBS Inside College Basketball podcast in an episode on Monday, Rothstein said he believes the Louisville Cardinals are in prime position to dethrone Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils this coming season.

"This is the most anticipated season that Louisville has had since the 1920 season when Chris Mack was the coach," Rothstein said. "A lot of people believe that the Cards were entering the season as the number one team in college basketball. To me, they're the clear challenger to Duke in the ACC, and I don't even think it's close." [Timestamp: 10:06]

Rothstein believes every Louisville fan should have their eyes set firmly on the ACC regular season title.

"If you're a Louisville fan right now, there should be only one goal, and that's to win an ACC regular season title and be in a situation where you're in play to be a high seed in the 2026 NCAA tournament. That's the goal." [Timestamp: 9:47]

Last season, Louisville finished just behind Duke in the ACC standings, posting an 18-2 record compared to Duke's 19-1. After coming so close, Louisville fans can only hope their team has found that extra edge needed to finally outshine the Blue Devils this time around.

Analyst Jon Rothstein reveals his ACC preseason power rankings, lists Duke and Louisville as the top two contenders

In the same podcast, Rothstein also shared his ACC power rankings heading into the 2025-26 college basketball season. While he believes Duke's top spot is up for grabs this year, he still placed the Blue Devils at No. 1.

"I've got Duke in the one hole," Rothstein said. "I've talked about Foster, Evans, Cam Boozer, also Malik Brown. Patrick Ngongba could also have a breakout season in the pivot. Obviously, Dom Sar is a player that's going to come in with big- time big-time options. I think Duke is still in the one hole." [Timestamp: 11:28]

According to Rothstein, Louisville takes the No. 2 spot for now, but he believes they are in pole position to ultimately emerge as the top seed in the ACC.

"Louisville is a two," Rothstein said. "Louisville is a much better team than it was a year ago, when it was an eight in an 89-game run to start the NCAA tournament. I think if you're Louisville, you're in position to be the highest seed you've been since Rick Pitino's last year when Louisville was a two seed" [Timestamp 11:52]

According to Rothstein, North Carolina occupies the third spot, while North Carolina State and Miami Hurricanes complete his top five, respectively.

