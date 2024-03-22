"The deals are gonna follow me": $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese unbothered about her brand value pending WNBA draft decision 

LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese is one of the most talked about women's college basketball players.

Reese, who helped LSU win the national championship last year, had an All-American season and enters March Madness with the goal of becoming a back-to-back national champion.

But this tournament could be Reese's last for the eighth-ranked Tigers (28-5), as she may decide to enter the WNBA draft alongside the history-making Caitlin Clark.

Reese has parlayed her and her team's success into many NIL deals. When asked during a news conference on Thursday about what would happen to the deals if she were to move to the WNBA, she said:

"The deals are going to follow me if I leave or stay, and I've built a relationship with a lot of brands. ... Regardless, I'm going to be able to make money."

Expand Tweet

Reese said that if she were to go to the WNBA, the NIL deals that she had made during her time at LSU would stay with her.

This season, Reese has averaged 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. She made the AP All-America second team, her third consecutive All-American honor, and was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

How much are Angel Reese's NIL deals worth?

According to On3.com, Angel Reese has an NIL valuation of $1.8 million. She ranks third among women college athletes and eighth among all athletes.

She has deals with the likes of Reebok, Raising Canes, Beats and most recently Goldman Sachs, where Reese and the bank will work together to help "improve the visibility of Black women's voices."

If she decides to enter the WNBA, the companies are likely to stay with her.

Read more: Angel Reese transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots if star forward decides to leave LSU

Poll : Will Angel Reese declare for the WNBA this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion