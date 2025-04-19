  • home icon
  "The Devil Goal Is To Disrupt Greatness": $6M worth rapper Plies makes his feelings known on MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer portal decision

"The Devil Goal Is To Disrupt Greatness": $6M worth rapper Plies makes his feelings known on MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer portal decision

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Apr 19, 2025 15:16 GMT
$6M worth rapper Plies makes his feelings known on MiLaysia Fulwiley
$6M worth rapper Plies makes his feelings known on MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer portal decision

Famous rapper Plies, who is a huge fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks, reacted to MiLaysia Fulwiley's decision to enter the transfer portal.

He initially addressed the unconfirmed rumors of Fulwiley’s departure on Tuesday on X, saying that South Carolina and Dawn Staley were the best fit for the guard, making the decision confusing to him.

"After Watching The WNBA Draft! Will Be A Top 3 Pick (If Not #1) Off Skill Set Alone! She’s Won A Natty & Would Win More @ SC. Even If She Never Started (Which She Would) Has Her Set Up Perfectly! I’m So Confused! I’m Hoping For The Best," Plies tweeted.
Fulwiley later confirmed her decision, thanking Staley and the Gamecocks for the time spent with the program.

"I want to begin by thanking my hometown of Columbia, South Carolina," Fulwiley wrote on Instagram. "Without my village, I wouldn't be where I am today, chasing my dreams. Thank you to Coach (Dawn) Staley, the entire South Carolina staff and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together. Most importantly, thank you to the FAMS (nickname for fans of the team), for embracing me and supporting me over the past two years."
Plies reacted to the announcement on the same day, wishing the best for all parties involved.

“I’m Sad B/c I Know The Devil Goal Is To Disrupt Greatness! But I Also Know God Don’t Make Mistakes I’ve Never Been The Type To Celebrate The Band Splitting Up! But I’ve Always Been The Type To Wish Everyone Well! Wishing The Best For All Parties Involved! @MilaysiaF @GamecockWBB,” Plies tweeted.
Fulwiley joined the Gamecocks in 2023, winning the national title in her freshman year while averaging 11.7 points per game. She also won the SEC Tournament MVP award, becoming the first freshman in South Carolina history to do so.

In her second campaign, she averaged 11.8 ppg and was named the SEC Sixth Player of the Year.

However, she was not starting games. Fulwiley played 76 games for the Gamecocks, but was part of the first five just three times, which were all during her freshman season.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin denies MiLaysia Fulwiley to Ole Miss rumors

MiLaysia Fulwiley during the 2025 NCAA Tournament - Source: Imagn
Syndication: MiLaysia Fulwiley during the 2025 NCAA Tournament - Source: Imagn

Before MiLaysia Fulwiley’s announcement, rumors swirled that she was headed to Ole Miss. However, Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin denied it on social media.

"This is fake news and I’m tired of y’all speaking on our name for no reason!". Enough already," McPhee-McCuin tweeted on Monday.

Fulwiley entered the transfer portal with a "Do not contact" tag, and has yet to reveal her next destination.

