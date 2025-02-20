"The devil works hard but Paige Bueckers works harder": Fans breath a sigh of relief as UConn star gives optimistic update on knee injury scare

UConn star Paige Bueckers got over her shooting struggles against the South Carolina Gamecocks by putting in a stellar performance during the Huskies' 91-49 win over the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday. She registered 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the dominant win.

There was a scare for Bueckers, who has battled injuries her whole UConn career, after she landed awkwardly at the end of the second quarter and immediately grabbed her right knee. She limped to the dressing room during the halftime break and emerged for the second half where she scored 10 points.

During her postgame news conference, she gave a positive update about her injury scare.

"I'm alright. I'm alright," Paige Bueckers said.

College football fans on X reacted to Paige Bueckers not sustaining a serious injury.

Most fans were relieved that Bueckers was okay.

"Pretty sure there’s quite a few of us fans who’ve got injury PTSD from the previous two seasons. So glad she’s OK," one fan tweeted.

"Can we put Paige Bueckers in a plate carrier," another fan tweeted.

"The devil works hard but Paige Bueckers works harder, love her down tho," one fan tweeted.

Paige Bueckers breaks Diana Taurasi's record

The matchup against the Seton Hall Pirates was a milestone game for Paige Bueckers as she surpassed (2,158 points) UConn Huskies legend Diana Taurasi (2,156 points) on the all-time points scoring list.

Bueckers is now ranked No. 9 on the list, only 21 points behind No. 8, Kerry Bascom (2,177 points). The all-time points-scoring leader in UConn history is Maya Moore (3,036 points).

During his postgame news conference, legendary Huskies coach Geno Auriemma praised Bueckers for not chasing point totals but instead being a team player.

"She could go out there and try to get 25 shots every night if she wanted it to be that way, but she doesn't," Auriemma said. "I just want to make sure she takes advantage of all the opportunities that she has. She's one of the few players out there that you see her head always up, and she sees everything that's going on. So the more aggressive she is, the better our team is."

During her postgame news conference, Bueckers downplayed surpassing Taurasi on the points-scoring list.

"Just trying to contribute to winning, trying to not take a step back from what we did over the weekend," Bueckers said. "Continue to move forward, continue to get better, continue to lead and keep setting the tone for what we want to look like for the rest of the season."

Bueckers has three regular season games and March Madness to climb up the list of UConn points scorers which features some of the best players in the history of college basketball including Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

