"The end is near": Kansas HC Bill Self drops blunt statement ahead of Jayhawks' Big 12 tournament matchup vs UCF

Things have not been smooth for Kansas this season, but with post-season already here, the team coach, Bill Self, has issued a rallying cry for the team.

The Jayhawks finished sixth in the Big 12 regular season standings this season with an 11-9 record, but they now have the opportunity to make a statement in the Big 12 Tournament.

Speaking in a presser ahead of their second-round game against UCF, Self analyzed the state of his team and his thoughts going into the conference tournament.

“This year and last year have probably been more inconsistent going into the tournament than maybe we have in some past years, but yeah, I'm excited," he said.

“I think we still have enough gas in the tank to play our best moving forward, and if we do that, then it could make for a very exciting time for us, " he added. “I'm excited about it, and I think our players are as well, but the end is near, you know,” Self said.

Kansas had a bye into the second round thanks to their final position in the Big 12 standings. Their opponents, UCF, pulled off a solid 87-72 win over No. 11 Utah in the first round to reach this stage.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks ended their regular season with an 83-76 win over Arizona on senior day, thanks to a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds for Hunter Dickinson. He bowed out with a top performance in his final regular season game as a Jayhawk.

Bill Self not happy with Utah over Craig Smith's dismissal

While the Jayhawks are preparing to make a deep run in the postseason tournaments, coach Self has expressed unhappiness over the misfortune of another team.

Utah had a tough season, and this led to Craig Smith getting sacked in the middle of the campaign and replaced with an interim, a decision that left Self frustrated.

“You know what, I’m not a big fan of any decisions like that being carried out and made while the season’s going on,” Bill Self said. “I don’t know Craig well, but I know him well enough to know he’s a good coach and he’s had great success. He beat our butts.”

Kansas will hope to advance in the Big 12 Tournament when they take on UCF, with tipoff set for 9.30. p.m. on Wednesday.

