"The focus for her was always giving back": Paige Bueckers' mom Amy explains how UConn star uses her NIL wealth

Paige Bueckers is playing her last few games with the UConn Huskies. The fifth-year guard extended her time at Storrs after missing a season with an ACL tear. Apart from her exploits on the court, Bueckers has also built a massive business profile through NIL deals

In an interview with CT Insider, published on Friday, the star guard's parents Bob Bueckers and Amy Fuller spoke about how their daughter pays it forward through her charity works.

"When she first started here, we didn’t have NIL and a way to make money through sponsorships," Fuller said. "The minute that came into play, the focus for her was always giving back and having some charity component, a way to support her community here and her community in the state of Minnesota.

"That has been a part of every single deal she has done. The fact that incorporates that into anything she does and supports her teammates is so meaningful, because it shows what a good kid she is."

Paige Bueckers' father, Bob, also spoke about how it reflects on her personality.

"I am extremely proud of how she gives back to the communities here and in Minnesota," he said. "That makes me more proud of anything she does on the basketball court.

"It is her heart and her faith and her humbleness that make me so proud. She understands that she was that little kid once. To be able to give back to the communities makes me smile a lot."

Paige Bueckers' NIL deals include Gatorade, Madison Reed, Nike, Google and more. The guard is also signed with Unrivaled, the women's 3x3 league, and has an equity stake in the league's ownership.

In December, Bueckers made history as she became the first NIL athlete to design her own Nike Player Edition basketball shoe. The G.T. Hustle 3 was released in the Baby Blue and Lavender colorway.

Paige Bueckers and UConn prepare for Sweet 16

After blowout victories in the first two rounds of the 2025 NCAA Tournament against Arkansas State and South Dakota State, Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies prepare for their Sweet 16 clash on Saturday.

The Huskies last won the national championship in 2016. After coming close in 2022, this will be Bueckers' final chance to push for the one trophy missing under her name. UConn will play against No. 3 Oklahoma at 5:30 pm EDT for a spot in the Elite Eight.

