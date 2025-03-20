“The headphones make u look better”: Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd surprise UConn teammates with Huskies themed headphones 

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were featured in a UConn women's basketball commercial campaign for headphones brand, Bose.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Huskies shared a video of both Bueckers and Fudd placing some new custom QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in the locker room as a surprise for their teammates ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

The video began with both players introducing themselves and what they were about to do. Then the next scene showed them distributing the Bose headphones to each teammate's locker.

Bueckers and Fudd also tried the headphones, which they liked. At some point, Fudd asked Bueckers how she looked with the headphones.

Ad

Trending

"The headphones make you look better," Bueckers replied.

Ad

Bueckers signed a Name Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Bose in September 2022. At the time, she was recovering from an ACL injury which ended her season with the Huskies. Although she was eligible to declare for the 2023 WNBA draft, Bueckers chose to continue her career in college basketball.

Bueckers' decision to continue playing college basketball paid off as she has risen to become UConn's standout player.

Now in her final season and projected the overall top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Bueckers will lead the No. 2 seed Huskies into the NCAA Tournament where she hopes to win her first national title before she leaves for the women's pro league.

Ad

Paige Bueckers named in AP's All-American team

UConn women's basketball star, Paige Bueckers was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press and the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association) on Wednesday.

Bueckers, who also made the First Team AP All-American in 2021 and 2024, joins UConn legends Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart as the only players in program history to earn the AP honor three or more times

Ad

Bueckers' season has been a complete turnaround from her injury-plagued sophomore and junior seasons with the Huskies.

She leads UConn in scoring with 19.0 points per game and with 4.9 assists per game, helping the Huskies to 33-1 overall and becoming Big East champions.

Other players on the All-American team include UConn freshman Sarah Strong, who was named a Second Team AP All-American and a Third Team USBWA All-American. Others include USC's JuJu Watkins, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, UCLA's Lauren Betts and Texas' Madison Booker.

Meanwhile, UConn begins the NCAA Tournament as the second seed in the Spokane 4 Regional. The Huskies will face No. 15-seeded Arkansas State in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here