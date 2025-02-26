“The job is not finished yet”: Hailey Van Lith’s teammate Sedona Prince drops a heartfelt letter before TCU’s senior day on IG

Sedona Prince is saying goodbye to college basketball after seven years. The center for No. 10-ranked TCU took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on her college career ahead of her senior night.

Ad

"After 7 incredible years of college basketball — filled with challenges, growth, and unforgettable moments — tonight, I finally get to celebrate Senior Night," Prince's IG caption read. "This journey has tested me in ways I never imagined, but I’ve cherished every second of it."

Ad

Trending

Prince thanked her teammates, coaches, friends, and fans before ending the post by reminding everyone that her journey isn't quite over.

"The job is not finished yet, though. It’s time to go out with a bang and close this chapter the right way. Let’s shock the world TCU," Prince said in her IG caption.

NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at Texas Christian - Source: Imagn

The Horned Frogs aim to make a long run in this year's NCAA Tournament. ESPN Bracketology currently has them as a two-seed, and TCU sits second in the Big 12 standings behind No. 17-ranked Baylor. The Bears will host TCU in the final game of the regular season for both teams on Sunday.

Ad

Before TCU can focus on March Madness, the team must celebrate senior night. In their final home game of the season, the Horned Frogs are hosting Houston on Wednesday. Prince's squad should have no problem pulling out a win over the Cougars, who are last in the Big 12 standings with a 5-22 overall record and 1-15 in the conference.

Syndication: The Ames Tribune - Source: Imagn

Sedona Prince's College Career

As mentioned in her Instagram post, Sedona Prince's college basketball career spans seven years. It began at Texas in the 2018-19 season, although she sat out the season due to a lower right leg fracture sustained while competing for the United States U18 Team at the Women’s Americas Championship in Mexico City.

Ad

She then took her talents to Oregon but wasn't automatically eligible to play. Prince first saw college playing time in the 2020-21 season with the Ducks, during which she made eight starts and averaged 10.4 points per game.

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Prince transferred once again for the 2023-24 season, joining TCU, where she has spent the past two seasons. She has emerged as a consistent starter for the Horned Frogs, averaging 32 minutes of playing time this season. The center's 60.2% field-goal percentage is a career-high and has been a significant factor in TCU's success.

The star center will celebrate her senior night tonight, but her final season isn't over until TCU makes its March Madness run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here