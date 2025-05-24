On Friday, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley expressed her heartfelt gratitude, reflecting on a stop in her Uncommon Favor book tour in Philadelphia. The event was held at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and drew a massive crowd.

Staley announced her book tour in April on X, scheduling a visit to Barnes & Noble/Fifth Avenue, New York, on Thursday and Enon Tabernacle, Philadelphia, on Friday.

On Saturday, Staley shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking her hometown supporters and key partners who helped organize the event. She acknowledged the contributions of Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books and Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, as both played a role at the Philadelphia event.

“UNCOMMON FAVOR book tour in PHILLY,” Staley said. “Philly the love you showed me filled my heart!”

Her post was accompanied by a series of images from the event, including a packed sanctuary of fans and supporters, joyful backstage moments and Staley posing behind a cut-out of the front cover of the book.

Staley highlighted the efforts made to prepare 2,100 books in advance for the crowd. She praised Jess Sims for moderating the event, as behind-the-scenes photos showed the two women smiling and laughing in the hallways, holding copies of Uncommon Favor.

Dawn Staley opens up about childhood pain over her father’s decision

Dawn Staley shared a personal story from her childhood that resonated throughout her life. today.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, the Hall of Famer shared about her book Uncommon Favor and how her father’s decision during her teenage years left an emotional impact.

Staley recalled the memory around 12 or 14 years old when she was invited to join a basketball competition outside of Philadelphia. As a young athlete, her excitement quickly turned to heartbreak when her father told her she couldn’t go.

“I got invited to play on this team in this competition outside of Philly, like it was a road trip,” Staley said. “And my father was like, ‘No, you can’t go.’ That hurt me, like it really hurt me. I remembered it so vividly. I didn’t like my father for that decision.”

Staley admitted that she held resentment toward her father as she struggled to understand why he would prevent her from something that meant so much to her.

Years later, Staley said that she saw the moment differently. As an adult and coach, she understood that her father’s decision likely came from a place of protection and concern.

“As I’m older now and reflecting on it, I know that I need conflict,” Staley said. “I need it; it helps me drive.”

That difficult experience, she realized, became a turning point, one that fueled her and strengthened her determination

