"The math ain't mathing"; "My team is better than urs": Fans have mixed reactions as Paige Bueckers' UConn tops latest NCAA NET rankings 

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies found themselves at the top of the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings on Monday. A string of five consecutive victories helped the Huskies move up to first place, which acts as a sorting tool to help evaluate women's college basketball teams for selection in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The rankings took into account the Huskies' overall record (26-3), their performances on the road (10-2) and their home slate (11-1). It also factored in the strength of their opponents and the location of the matchups against top-level opposition among other criteria.

College hoops fans had mixed reactions to the list on social media, which analyzed NCAA games through Sunday.

"MY TEAM IS BETTER THAN URS (IF URS AINT UCONN)," one fan wrote.

"Whose responsible for these calculations? The math ain’t mathing," one fan asked.

"How does UConn have a higher NET than some of these SEC or Big Ten Teams? UConn played 7 ranked opponents. SC had 13. Tenn had 10. USC has 10. Pretty easy to be ranked high when you play significantly less difficult opponents," another fan argued.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"How is UConn and Texas ahead of ND? when ND beat both teams head to head," one fan said.

"RIGHT WHERE THEY BELONG," a fan posted.

"UConn are just Big East merchants and South Carolina are a shell of what they used to be," another fan commented.

The UConn Huskies benefited from their 29-point upset win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road at Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 16. They subsequently moved past the Gamecocks, who are currently in second place in the NET rankings.

Paige Bueckers stars for UConn in win over Butler

The UConn Huskies remained in fifth place in the latest Associated Press rankings after demolishing the Butler Bulldogs 86-47 at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday. Paige Bueckers starred for the Huskies, who remained undefeated through 16 games in Big East play.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) drives into the lane against Butler Bulldogs guard Karsyn Norman (#1) during their game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Photo: Getty

Bueckers led UConn in scoring with 23 points. She shot 10-for-16 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also dished out 10 assists to record her second double-double of the season. Bueckers previously achieved that feat in the game against South Carolina.

It wasn't just Bueckers who punished Butler's defense though, as four other UConn players scored in double figures: Sarah Strong scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Chen and Azzi Fudd each dropped 10 points, while Ashlynn Shade contributed 14 points off the bench.

Bueckers and Co. will be in action again when they host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays next at XL Center on Thursday.

