"The money is going to be there"- $12 million worth Dawn Staley speaks her mind on WNBA's new dilemma, reviving her disbanded ex-team: Charlotte Sting

Dawn Staley seemed enthusiastic about the prospect of the WNBA franchise returning to Charlotte, her former stomping grounds. She played for the now-defunct Charlotte Sting for seven seasons from 1999 to 2005.

As the news of a potential expansion to the Queen City broke, Staley was asked to share her thoughts on the matter during the pregame media availability on Wednesday before South Carolina's matchup against Florida.

"I think if we brought the W back to Charlotte, there's a lot more movement when it comes to women's basketball that I do think it will work," she said (1:20). "The attendance would be there.

"At this stage of the game, you have to pour money into even getting a franchise. So the money is going to be there, to market, and put the product on the floor that all of these Gamecock fans have been longing for."

Dawn Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million, per CelebrityNetWorth, also acknowledged the proximity advantage a Charlotte-based franchise would provide her and her players.

"I'm a season ticket holder for the Dream because that's the closest, and all of our players come through there," she added.

The Gamecocks coach has to drive about three hours to attend Atlanta Dream games, whereas a Sting revival would only require a 1.25-hour drive, which she believed would "bode well" for her lifestyle.

The Charlotte Sting was one of the original WNBA franchises, debuting in 1997 before folding in 2007 after 10 seasons in the league.

Dawn Staley says career was not worthy of jersey retirement with Sting

During her time with the Charlotte Sting, Dawn Staley was named WNBA All-Star five times and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals in 2001. However, Staley felt her career with the Sting did not quite meet the bar for jersey retirement, as she shared with reporters on Wednesday.

In the video highlights for the Sting's potential return to the WNBA, Staley was included alongside another former Sting player, Allison Feaster.

"Smart move," she said (8:06). "You want to cater to our fan base, you better have me up in there if you want that franchise 'cause we're bringing thousands of season tickets."

After spending two seasons with the Philadelphia Rage in the American Basketball League, Staley was drafted by Charlotte in the 1999 WNBA draft. She had the best statistical season of her career as a rookie, averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game in the regular season.

