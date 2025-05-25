"The people's princess", "She needs a security guard": Fans react as Azzi Fudd gets swarmed courtside at Paige Bueckers' game vs Atlanta

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is giving all-out support to her best friend Paige Bueckers. In Buecker's fourth WNBA game with the Dallas Wings, against the Atlanta Dream in away territory on Saturday, Fudd iwas once again in attendance.

However, as captured by basketball reporter Grant Afseth on X, Fudd was once again swarmed by adoring fans despite sitting courtside in an attempt to stay farther from the crowd.

"Based on the last two Dallas Wings games, Azzi Fudd might set a record for selfies. For most of halftime in Atlanta, the stairs near the section she's sitting has been full of fans waiting for pictures/autographs," Afseth reported.

College basketball fans reacted, calling Fudd a "princess".

"The people's princess literally," one fan claimed.

"People’s Princess," another wrote.

"She is our princess!," a fan exclaimed with a GIF of Azzi Fudd.

Othes pointed out the safety measures in place to keep the crowd in control with Fudd in attendfance.

"She needs a security guard," one said.

"I like the fact that women's basketball is getting better and better. There are lots of fans, and there are lots of good role models for young girls everywhere. Idea...Can they not make an AI thing that gives you a selfie with whoever? I am sure these stars do not like all of it," another explained.

"Moving her courtside didn’t work. She needs security at this point," another shared.

"Y'all gotta learn to leave people alone, like let her watch the game. She’s too nice to say no," a fan wrote.

Unfortunately, for Fudd and the rest of the Bueckers-Fudd faithful, the Hopkins, Minnesota, native and the Wings fell to a 0-4 record, remaining winless in the 2025 season after an 83-75 loss to the Dream.

Azzi Fudd was also swarmed in Paige Bueckers' game on May 21

Before the Dallas Wings' matchup against the Atlanta Dream in the Dream's homecourt, Paige Bueckers and the Wings faced the Minnesota Lynx in away territory on May 21.

Azzi Fudd was also in attendance, sitting in the middle rows, as fans swarmed her in hopes of getting a photo or an autograph. Now that Fudd was courtside, security hoped for a different outcome.

In that game, Paige Bueckers posted 12 points, a rebound, 10 assists and three steals in 37 minutes of playing time. Fudd, meanwhile, is in her final offseason of college basketball as she heads into the 2025-26 season with aspirations of a national title repeat.

