"The most perfect human": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder shares beachy Mother's Day snap with "Mama Cav"

Former Miami women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder showed fans how she celebrated Mother's Day with her mom, Katie Cavinder. Hanna often shows off her mother, alongside her twin sister Haley Cavinder on social media.

Today was no different as she shared a photo snap with her mother on Instagram story. In the photo, mother and daughter posed in their bikini at the Port Lauderdale beach.

"Mama Cav day!!! The most perfect human inside and out," the photo was captured.

Hanna Cavinder celebrates mom Katie Cavinder on Mother's Day. IG image via @hanna.cavinder

Currently, Hanna is staying at South Florida with her family, while her twin Haley moved in with her fiancé, NFL star Jake Ferguson, in Texas. While Haley's relationship with Ferguson remains strong as ever, Hanna's dating status has been quiet since breaking up with Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

The two have not made any official statements concerning any breakup, but Hanna has deleted all of Beck's appearances on all her social media accounts, including her joint accounts with her twin. However, she is often seen third-wheeling with Haley and her fiancé, Ferguson.

Hanna Cavinder and her twin Haley continue the Cavinder twins brand after basketball retirement

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, announced their retirement from basketball shortly after Miami women's basketball narrowly missed out on the 2025 women's ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. However, they have since moved on to the next phase of their career, which is promoting the Cavinder twins' brand across their social media platforms.

The Cavinder twins, who rose to fame as TikTok stars, have exhausted their college basketball eligibility. However, they have already built an impressive NIL portfolio during their collegiate careers at the University of Miami. Now, they are focusing on creating content to promote their fitness and nutrition plans. The two already have a fitness app, TWOgether, which they launched last year.

"It's kind of in your DNA," Haley said in an interview with Todd Graves, founder of fast food restaurant Raising Cane's. "It's like that fire in you. It's like okay keep going, keep going, keep going. Never, like, settle."

Raising Cane's signed the Cavinder twins as the brand's ambassadors. This is the twins' recent move to expand their business using NIL.

