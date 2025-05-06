“The only person allowed to curse me out”: Ex-LSU star Kateri Poole posts wholesome moments with Angel Reese for her special day

Angel Reese’s former LSU teammate Kateri Poole marked the Chicago Sky forward’s 23rd birthday on May 6 with a heartfelt message on social media. The birthday message showed the strong bond the two players shared during their time with the Tigers, despite Poole’s unceremonial departure from the program.

Poole celebrated the Chicago Sky forward on her Instagram story, posting a picture with both of them on the floor, before going ahead to justify the reason for her choice of image along with birthday wishes.

“So many pictures I could post, but these two really explain,” Poole wrote. “The only person allowed to curse me out and keep me in check. My day1 fr, happy birthday my whole heart. I love you x10000.”

Ex-LSU star Kateri Poole posts wholesome moments with Angel Reese for her special day. Credit: IG/@kateripoole

Reese and Poole were together at LSU for two seasons, where they won the NCAA title in 2022-23, after both moving to the Tigers from different programs.

Reese joined LSU after two seasons at the Maryland Terrapins, while Poole spent two seasons at Ohio State. However, while Reese completed her eligibility with the Tigers and was drafted in 2024 as the seventh pick by the Chicago Sky, Poole has had to endure a tough period after their time together.

The guard was kicked off the LSU team by head coach Kim Mulkey just a few games into the 2023-24 season, suspecting her of leaking a game plan to another program.

The Bronx, N.Y., later transfered to the Houston Cougars ahead of the 2024-25 season, but she suffered a knee injury that kept her out of the campaign. She is now looking to play her final collegiate year in the 2025-26 season.

Poole played 35 games, starting six during LSU’s run to the national championship in 2023, and her role became more important during the NCAA Tournament, where she started in the final five games.

Angel Reese makes second-straight appearance at Met Gala

The Chicago Sky forward was present at fashion’s biggest night after attending the Met Gala 2025 on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Reese was included in the Met Gala's host committee this year, and she attended in a stunning black gown that was designed by Thom Browne.

She was one of the best dressed athletes at the event, and this was her second appearance, having debuted last year.

