"The person who tossed that needs to be arrested": Fans get furious as Oklahoma fan throws beer can at Kentucky player

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats recovered from their weekend loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide by winning a chaotic game on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners 83-82. The lead changed hands until the final minute when the Wildcats iced the game with six seconds remaining on the clock.

Ad

The game against Oklahoma served as a homecoming of sorts for Wildcats star Otega Oweh who played for the Sooners for two years. After managing just two points, six rebounds and two assists against the Crimson Tide on Sunday, Oweh put on a show at the Lloyd Noble Center despite being booed relentlessly. He registered 28 points and six rebounds.

Sooners fans booed Oklahoma native Brandon Garrison and when the players were leaving the court at the end of the game, an opposing fan threw a beer can that almost hit the forward on the head.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to the Oklahoma fan throwing a beer can at Kentucky players.

"I love Brandon Garrison😂😂😂😂. He reminds me so much of DeMarcus Cousins," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans were incensed by the behavior of the Sooners fans.

"The person who tossed that needs to be arrested," one fan tweeted.

"Sooner fans really showing there true colors should've left them in the Xll" another fan tweeted.

"Stay classy Oklahoma," one fan tweeted.

During his postgame news conference, Wildcats coach Mark Pope addressed the hostility that Oweh and Garrison faced from the Oklahoma fans.

Ad

“We talked about this at shootaround. We talked about it before the game,” Pope said. “This had all of the makings of a first-round NCAA Tournament game. All of the makings. All the weirdness that was associated with these guys coming home. It was a late start. We had this roster turnover. It was a different environment in this gym, and all those things."

Ad

Kentucky star Otega Oweh addresses hostile reception

After starring for the Oklahoma Sooners for two years and deciding to enter the transfer portal last year to join the Kentucky Wildcats for a chance to play in March Madness, Otega Oweh was bound to face a hostile greeting at the Lloyd Noble Center.

During his postgame news conference, Oweh addressed the booing that he was subjected to by Sooners fans throughout the game.

Ad

“I didn’t know what to expect, really,” Oweh said. “But once you’re on the court, it don’t really matter. It’s just hoopin’ and trying to get the win. I just tried to impose my will."

Despite a rocky February marked by four losses in eight games for the Kentucky Wildcats, Oweh will likely get his chance to play in March Madness in a few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here