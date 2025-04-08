"The posterizer!": NCAA hoops world stunned as Ja'vier Francis throws down thunderous dunk on Florida player in championship game 

The Houston Cougars, coached by Kelvin Sampson, are looking to win their program's first-ever national championship on Monday. With them earning the right to make it to the winner-take-all game of this year's national tournament, the Cougars are up against the Florida Gators in the 2025 NCAA national championship game.

It seems as though the Cougars got momentum early by way of a highlight flush by senior Ja'vier Francis. At the 14:59 mark of the first period, the forward came off a back pick to his teammate to where he rolled and was found open. So, he was fed inside with a pass to which he met Gators' Thomas Haugh up top for a major one-handed posterizing slam.

This broke the deadlock for the game momentarily as Houston led by two points, 10-8. Plays like these surely tip the momenturm in Francis' team's favor given that they are looking to cement their place in both program and college basketball history.

Check out the full highlight dunk below:

The college basketball world was left stunned by how Francis threw down the thunderous dunk, with fans and a plethora of renowned college basketball analysts sharing their reactions on social media:

"JA'VIER FRANCIS WITH A POSTERIZER!!!!!!," broadcaster John Fanta exclaimed.

"JA'VIER FRANCIS!," player-turned-analyst Jeff Borzello added.

"JAVIER FRANCIS PUT HIM ON A POSTER," analyst Rob Dauster wrote.

Apart from members of the media and known individuals in the college basketball scene, many fans, especially the Cougars faithful, let out their awe-inspired reactions on X/Twitter:

"He just caught a body lol," one fan pointed out.

"Head tapppp !! LFGGG," another fan wrote.

"Hello, San Antonio PD, I’m at the Alamodome and I need to report a murder!," a fan said.

"PUT THAT BOY ON A POSTER," one fan added.

Francis, who is in his fourth year with the Cougars program, has been showcasing his raw athleticism through plays like these time and time again en route to averaging 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in around 15.6 minutes per contest this season.

Ja'vier Francis is gunning for his first national title

In every step of the Houston Cougars' recent journey of success, Ja'vier Francis has been with the program every step of the way. Given that he is in his fourth year of collegiate hoops, this is likely the New Orleans, Louisiana native's final stint with the team as he looks to cap it off with a national championship.

Currently, he has been a huge factor towards the Cougars' overall record of 35-4 (19-1 in conference play) as the team also previously won their fourth straight Big 12 conference regular season championship and their first conference tournament title in three years.

