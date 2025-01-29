"THE POWERPUFF GIRLS!": College hoops fans predict Notre Dame's Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo are Slam magazine's cover star

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles have stood out as two of the best players in women's college basketball, representing the third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish with pride. Their high-level performances throughout the season seem to have gotten them on the cover of Slam Magazine.

The magazine's page made an Instagram post on Tuesday, teasing the reveal with the silhouettes of two players, with the background in Notre Dame's gold and green, being on the cover.

"FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER. DROPPING WEDNESDAY, 11 AM EST," the post caption read.

Trending

Fans commented on the post, immediately guessing the players who were starring on the new cover of Slam Magazine.

Here are some of their reactions.

"H20! THE POWERPUFF GIRLS!!" one fan said.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles. (Instagram)

"Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo!!!" a fan exclaimed.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Hidalgo and Miles. (Instagram)

"Y'all made this too obvious off the colors," a fan remarked.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Hidalgo and Miles. (Instagram)

Others were happy to see the duo getting recognition while also looking forward to a potential shirt of the cover image.

"Need the teee now," one fan said.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Hidalgo and Miles. (Instagram)

"This better be a t shirt," a fan commented.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Hidalgo and Miles. (Instagram)

"Wooo they deserve it!!" one fan exclaimed.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Hidalgo and Miles. (Instagram)

What's next for Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

The recognition Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles got was well-deserved, especially with how strong Notre Dame has been this season.

The No. 3 Fighting Irish boast a 17-2 record, winning their first eight games of Atlantic Coast Conference play while riding a 12-game win streak. They are putting up 87.5 points on 49.7% shooting (41.2% from beyond the arc), blowing out opponents by a margin of 25.7 ppg.

Hidalgo leads the way with numbers of 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3.6 assists on shooting splits of 49.2% overall and 43% from downtown. Miles comes next with 16.4 ppg, 6.9 apg, 6.2 rpg and 1.5 spg while Sonia Citron provides 13.7 ppg and 5.5 rpg.

Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles and the No. 3 Fighting Irish prepare for their next matchup, visiting the Virginia Tech Hokies at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here