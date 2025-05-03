  • home icon
  • "The ppl on other side will bleed": Hoops fans react to LSU transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley dominating at Team USA Camp

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 03, 2025 15:29 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn
Former South Carolina star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley announced on April 25 that she is transferring to the LSU Tigers. She was one of the most coveted players in the portal and should make a strong LSU squad even better. Last season, she averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Fulwiley is currently attending USA Basketball's 3x3 development camp in Phoenix. She is joined by new LSU teammate Mikaylah Williams and other top national players. A video of Fulwiley at the camp was posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Shortly after the clip was posted, fans reacted to it. Fulwiley made a block on her opponent, and many fans discussed how she will dominate her opponents next season.

"The ppl on other side will bleed," one fan wrote.
"Do LSU play South Carolina national team wouldn't mind seeing that matchup," one fan commented.
"Air-Fulwiley will be one of the greats. Just keep watching her game. Ms Excitement!" one fan added.
Many fans reacted to Fulwiley's exceptional play.

"All them bitter sc fans said she couldn’t play defense. I just can’t wait for the season to start shut them up lay," one fan wrote.
"Keep doing your thing," one fan commented.
"My point guard," one fan added.
Images via the comments of the Instagram post. (IG/usab3x3)
MiLaysia Fulwiley joins an LSU squad that already has several strong guards

MiLaysia Fulwiley is transferring from one of the best teams in the nation. At South Carolina, while she had a big impact and put up points, it was mostly as a sixth man. She did not start a single game last season.

She could fall into a similar role with the LSU Tigers next season. The Tigers already have a strong group of guards led by stars Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. Johnson averaged 18.6 ppg last season, whereas Williams averaged 17.3.

So, it will be interesting to see if Fulwiley can break through and become a full-time starter for the first time in her college career. Regardless, she should play a big role on a team that should contend for the national championship next season.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field.

Edited by Ribin Peter
