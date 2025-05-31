"The smoke alarm is just added comedy": Fans react to Chloe Kitts & BF Collin Murray-Boyles' latest couple challenge video

Chloe Kitts and boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles recently shared a fun moment with fans, posting a video of their poison candy challenge on TikTok. The playful video was uploaded by the South Carolina forward, and it gained attention not just for the game itself but also for the persistent beeping of a fire alarm in the background that fans could not ignore.

“The smoke alarm is just added comedy,” one fan joked in the comments.

“You can get a new battery for cheap at CVS,” another added.

“The smoke alarm 😭,” another fan pointed out.

“Smoke alarm needs batteries,” someone else wrote.

Fans react to Chloe Kitts & BF Collin Murray-Boyles' latest couple challenge video. Credit: TikTok/@chloe.kitts6

Some users tried to keep the focus on the actual game:

“I didn’t even hear the alarm until I read the comments😅 focus on the context of the video ppl🤣.”

“This game HAS to called "cavities"😬,” another fan wrote.

Fans react to Chloe Kitts & BF Collin Murray-Boyles' latest couple challenge video. Credit: TikTok/@chloe.kitts6

Eventually, even Kitts chimed in with a light-hearted plea:

“PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE ABOUT THE FIRE ALARM‼️‼️”

Chloe Kitts reacts to comments on her TikTok video. Credit: TikTok/@chloe.kitts6

The video depicted the chemistry between Kitts and Murray-Boyles, who reportedly began dating during their time together at South Carolina. Their social media interactions and shared challenges have only made fans fonder of the duo.

On the court, Kitts had a solid 2024-25 season with the Gamecocks, playing an important role in their run to the NCAA Tournament final. Her energy and versatility were key assets for Dawn Staley’s squad, and she is expected to take on even greater responsibility next season.

With more experience under her belt and growing confidence, Kitts will aim to boost her numbers and emerge as one of South Carolina's leaders in 2025-26.

Her boyfriend, Murray-Boyles, was torn between staying in college and participating in the 2025 NBA draft, and he eventually elected to enter the draft.

Chloe Kitts reacts to Collin Murray-Boyles entering NBA Draft

When Murray-Boyles declared for the NBA Draft on April 15, Kitts was joyful, expressing her emotions in the comments of the Instagram post.

"So proud of u🥹," she wrote.

"i love you baby❤️‍🩹," Kitts added another comment.

Chloe Kitts reacts to BF Collin Murray-Boyles NBA draft declaration. Credit: IG/@30murrayjr

Despite South Carolina men's basketball’s struggles last season, Murray-Boyles shone, leading the team in scoring (16.8 points per game).

