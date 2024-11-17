“The Sparks would be scary”: Hoops fans manifest Paige Bueckers-Cameron Brink duo before WNBA draft lottery

UConn guard Paige Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. With her on-court skills and leadership abilities, Bueckers is the player fans want on their team.

On Sunday, the WNBA will have its draft lottery and it includes four teams: the LA Sparks, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. Trendyhoopstars posted its predictions for Bueckers featuring the stars from each team.

Fans took to the comments section to share their picks. Many Sparks fans are hoping for Bueckers to go to LA.

"The Sparks would be scary with Paige frfr," one fan wrote.

"Need it to be LA," another wrote.

"The WNBA Wants Paige in LA," a fan commented

"Need her on the sparks ‼️ This would really catapult this franchise in youth and longevity 🔥," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some pointed out the potential for a Sparks "super team," particularly with the Cameron Brink-Paige Bueckers duo.

"Paige, Rickea, hamby, brink is a super team next season just makes the most sense for Paige 🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"Sparks. LA with Brink, Rickea and Hambry and now Paige would be a great young core and LA is more marketable than the other teams," another fan wrote.

"Her on LA is tuff tho. Lexie brown- Paige- rickea- d hamby- cam brink," a fan pointed out.

Cameron Brink is recovering from an ACL tear she sustained in June. She played 15 games last season and averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The 2025 WNBA draft lottery will be broadcast live on ESPN at 5 p.m. EST. Per USA TODAY, the LA Sparks hold a 44.2% chance of getting the No. 1 pick.

Paige Bueckers set to lead UConn to a NCAA title before she leaves

After last season, Paige Bueckers decided that she would return to UConn to play her fifth season with the Huskies. Her college career was hindered by back-to-back injuries in her second and third seasons, so an additional year to prepare for the WNBA was expected.

Three games into the 2024-25 campaign, things are looking bright for the Huskies as they remain undefeated. With the addition of three freshmen and a transfer, UConn has a strong team around Bueckers. She has been consistent and efficient in her efforts to lead her team to more success. She has expressed an urgency to win a title and this could finally be the year.

What are your predictions for the 2025 WNBA draft lottery and for Paige Bueckers' final college season? Let us know in the comments section below.

