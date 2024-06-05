“The tears show it all” - Angel Reese shares ‘proud’ message for ex-LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith’s USA women’s 3x3 team selection

Hailey Van Lith was selected for the 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will be joining three other notable names: Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick and Rhyne Howard.

Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzoti will be the head coach of the team and Tammi Reiss from the University of Rhode Island will be assistant coach.

The former LSU Tigers star will be looking to win the gold medal as the event takes place between Jul. 31 and Aug. 5 at Place de la Concorde. However, her former teammate with the Tigers and current Chicago Sky player Angel Reese posted a congratulatory message for Van Lith.

"So proud of this girl! the tears show it all. i pray God continues to bless you with all you deserve!!"

Hailey Van Lith is entering her fifth season of college basketball next season and transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs after one season with the LSU Tigers. She saw a decrease in her production with the Tigers as she played 33 games and finished with 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

What should we expect from Hailey Van Lith going forward?

After a rocky 2023-24 season where she struggled to fit into the role she was given, Hailey Van Lith still possesses the ability to be a star in college basketball. In the 3x3 Women's Basketball circuit for the United States Olympic team, she can play a valuable role. She has shown to be a solid defender and can play well at guarding another skilled guard.

The TCU Horned Frogs failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season as they were 21-12 but lost in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. With Van Lith, they have a talented guard who can take command and play well with Madison Conner. The team suffered injuries and had to forfeit games as a result but should be healthy and dominate next season.

Expect to see numbers out of Hailey Van Lith similar to how she did with the Louisville Cardinals, as the TCU Horned Frogs do not have a roster of players where she is going to play a minuscule role.

