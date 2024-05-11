“The whole room is like shaking [from the noise]”: Arkansas HC John Calipari recounts his condo chronicles on Dickson Street

John Calipari made a move from the Kentucky Wildcats to take on a new coaching role at the Arkansas Razorbacks on Apr. 10, 2024. Currently, he's temporarily residing in his son Brad's condo near the campus entertainment district on Dickson Street.

He shared a glimpse into the environment of the place as quoted by CBS Sports on May 5, 2024:

"They said to me, 'It may get a little loud. It's down by the strip. I was there Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. No problem. Friday? One place has live music, the other has karaoke, the other has a DJ. The whole room is like shaking from [the noise]. I'm sleeping with ear plugs."

While the music may have troubled Calipari at Arkansas, the illustrious coach is aiming high for the season ahead. As soon as he left Kentucky, top five star and four-star talents followed him to the Razorbacks.

McDonald's All-American Boogie Fland, along with Billy Richmond, Zvonmir Ivisic, Karter Knox and Adou Thiero left Kentucky and joined Arkansas. Calipari roped in Tennesse forward Jonas Aidoo and No.1 player in CBS Sports transfer ranking Johnell Davis.

John Calipari satiric about his career achievements at Kentucky

Calipari joined Wildcats in 2009 and served the program for 15 years. He led the side to an NCAA championship victory in 2012 and several times to Final Four and Elite Eight contests.

When asked by Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports about how he found people in Kentucky reacting to his departure, the head coach responded with typical humor:

"I think some people were happy. Some were saying, 'We've had this guy 15 years and we've only won 500 games.' [Actually 410] We only won one national title and four Final Fours and eight Elite Eights? What the hell is going on here?'"

Loud music might be troubling the famed coach in Dickinson Street but his lively humor and professional commitment are enough to script a great season ahead for the Arkansas.

