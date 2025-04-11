Fans have reacted to Geno Auriemma’s latest comments after the UConn Huskies’ Women’s basketball coach revealed when he would stop coaching. Auriemma has led the Huskies since 1985 but began his coaching career in 1977 as an assistant.

The just concluded season was his 40th year as the Huskies' head coach, and he celebrated it with his 12th NCAA title with UConn after the team defeated Dawn Staley’s South Carolina in the championship game.

With the legendary coach entering his 41st year as the UConn women’s basketball head coach next season, Auriemma was asked if retirement is on the table, particularly after guiding the team to another championship.

However, on ESPN's Instagram post on Friday, Auriemma refused to set a timeline, stating he will step down only when he believes he is no longer the right person to lead the team. He said:

“At some point, it’s gonna be I wish I could stay longer, but I’m just not good enough to coach this team anymore, and they deserve better. And when that time comes, I hope I have the sense to step away and leave it in the hands of someone who is better equipped at that time to do it.”

Following his statement, fans dropped their reactions in the comment section of ESPN’s Instagram post, with one saying he can leave whenever he wants to.

“He’ll retire after Sarah strong runs him the next 3 titles 😭,” a fan said.

“He’s earned the right to leave on whatever terms he wants,” another fan said.

“The year gonna be 3025,” another fan joked.

Fans react as Geno Auriemma talks about when he might retire (Image by Instagram/@ESPN)

Meanwhile, other fans just decided to praise the man for what he has achieved in the game of college basketball.

“Real respectable response,” a fan said.

“How was this guy not gotten an offer to coach men’s college basketball or in the NBA when he has one more than 99% coaches. Half of these NBA coaches are straight bums who are fired after 1-2 year’s and somehow keep getting jobs,” another fan said.

“My goat,” a fan said.

Fans react as Geno Auriemma talks about when he might retire (Image by Instagram/@ESPN)

Auriemma at UConn

Coach Geno Auriemma has a successful 40-year coaching career at Connecticut, and he is not done yet. Auriemma has led the Huskies to 12 national titles, including this year’s win. He is also the coach with the most wins in women’s college basketball history, with 1,250.

Under the legendary coach's watch, the Huskies have completed six undefeated seasons and gone unbeaten in conference season play an astonishing 19 times.

